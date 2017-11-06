Louisiana’s Abraham, Johnson among those voting to reauthorize Children’s Health Insurance Program

Five of the six members of Louisiana’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives voted Nov. 3 in favor of H.R. 3922, the Championing Healthy Kids Act, which reauthorizes the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other important public health programs like Community Health Centers.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 242-174. Mike Johnson, a member of First Baptist Church in Bossier City, and Ralph Abraham, a member of Alto Baptist Church, were among those from Louisiana joining their fellow Republican colleagues in voting for the piece of legislation.

The only Louisiana member voting against the bill was Cedric Richmond, a Democrat representing the state’s 2nd District.

“The federal government maintains a countless number of wasteful, duplicative and unnecessary spending programs, but investments in CHIP and Community Health Centers are notable exceptions,” Johnson said in a statement. “These programs have proven to be critical resources for many of my constituents back home in an uncertain healthcare market. Ensuring the ill-effects of Obamacare do not adversely harm children’s access to care is paramount. This reauthorization makes meaningful, fiscally responsible reforms to protect the most vulnerable among us.”