Louisiana students to hold prayer times during See You At The Pole

By Message Staff

Prayer will be the emphasis early Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, when Louisiana students of all faiths, including Southern Baptists, join thousands of others across the country for this year’s annual See You At The Pole prayer time.

Held the fourth Wednesday of every September around their school’s flagpoles, the students will assemble to pray for their friends, community and nation, as well as participate in a time of worship afterwards.

According to the official See You At The Pole website, the effort is 100 percent student-initiated, student-organized and student-led. Started in 1990 with 10 students praying at their school in Texas, the grass roots movement has spread to thousands of campuses worldwide.

This year’s theme is Fix Our Eyes, based on Hebrews 12:2 which states “fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

The Baptist Message would like to post pictures of your See You At The Pole activities on our Facebook page and publish a photo gallery later at our website, baptistmessage.com. Anyone with photos who would like to share what your students are doing please email brian@baptistmessage.com.