Louisiana Right to Life commends Trump’s SCOTUS nominee

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Right to Life, in unity with its affiliate National Right To Life, congratulates President Donald Trump on his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“All too often, our efforts to protect unborn children and other vulnerable humans have been overridden by judges who believe they have a right to impose their own policy preferences,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, in its recent press release. “We are heartened that Judge Gorsuch appears to share Justice Scalia’s view that federal judges are constrained to enforce the text and original intent of constitutional provisions, and on all other matters should defer to democratically elected lawmakers.”

Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said, “We commend President Trump for his choice of Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. We believe Judge Gorsuch will be the type of justice that would respect the wisdom of the original text of the U.S. Constitution and give deference to the will of a legislature to protect human lives and ensure the health and safety of women. We look forward to Senators Cassidy and Kennedy voting to confirm Gorsuch’s nomination to the high court.”