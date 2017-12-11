Louisiana Notables

EDITOR’S NOTE: Do you have a Revival, Homecoming, a new pastor, a community outreach or a concert? The Baptist Message would love to share your church news with the rest of the state. It is very easy to do, just send in your information (who, what, where and when) to philip@baptistsmessage.com or call 318.449.4345. To get your event in the paper, please submit your information three weeks prior to event.

MILESTONE

Calcasieu Baptist Church, Glenmora: Bert and Rubye Riddle, Jr., will be honored with a 60th wedding anniversary reception and party on the afternoon of December 16 at the church. Bert Riddle was ordained a Baptist minister in Louisiana in 1950 at the age of 18. He continuously pastored for more than 67 years, 25 years as pastor of Calcasieu Baptist Church, along with pastoring seven others churches (both full and part-time). He retired from the ministry 2 years ago at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. The couple was married on December 24, 1957. Friends and acquaintances of the couple are invited to attend. For more information, call Keith Riddle, 318.447.7297.Pastor: Joe Keith Cruse.

ON THE MOVE

Coty Hardy is the new pastor at Countryside Baptist Church, Hammond.

Jonathan Watts is the new pastor at Victory Baptist Church, Hammond.

Alan Moak has resigned as pastor of Red Oak Baptist Church, Livingston.

James “Bubba” Courtney is retiring as pastor of New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Denham Springs.

Jerry Elgin is the new pastor at West Lake Baptist Church, Doyline.

Virgil Ragland is interim pastor at Belcher Baptist Church, Belcher.

Scott Shirley is the interim pastor at Belle Park Baptist Church, Haughton.

Adam (wife Ashley) Napper is the new youth minister at Calvary Baptist Church, Slidell.

David Logan is the new minster of music at First Baptist Church, Covington.

Misti Coleman is the new children’s minister at First Baptist Church, Slidell.

Craig West is the new music Minister at Bethel Baptist Church, Bastrop.

Kinsley Armstrong is the new children’s director at Cheniere Baptist Church, West Monroe.

Kaitlyn Jenkins is the new youth leader at Loranger Baptist Church, Loranger.

Robert (wife Elizabeth) Fontenot is part-time student minister at First Baptist Church, Bogalusa.

REVIVAL

First Baptist Church, Robeline: Revival, January 7-14, 6 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Sam Moore. Worship: We R Called. Pastor: Brian Ray.

First Baptist Church, Haynesville: Revival – A Renewed Church, January 7-10, 6 p.m., Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-through – Wednesday. Sunday evening will be family night, Monday night invite an unchurched friend and Tuesday, Sunday School fellowship night. Evangelist: John Cowling. Worship: Daryl Dunigan. Pastor: Jeff Tinsley.

LAGNIAPPE

New Hope Baptist Church, Choudrant: “The Greatest Story Ever Told” performed by the choirs of Cook Baptist and New Hope and co-conducted by the father-son-in-law duo of Frank Nihart and Jason Ambrose, December 10 at Cook Baptist, December 16 at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston with free fingers foods for those who attend and December 17 at New Hope in Choudrant. All presentations begin at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free. Pastors: Jeff Smart, Cook Baptist, and Dwayne Monk, New Hope.

Tom Hebert Road Baptist Church, Lake Charles: Walk Through Nativity, December 15-16, p.m. Go through the journey with Mary and Joseph to see what it was like that night Jesus was born in a stable. Pastor: Carl Whitley

Blood River Baptist Church, Albany: Mama Nem’s Kitchen and Blood River are teaming up for the inaugural Toy Drive/Car Show, December 16, 12-4 p.m. Bring an unwrapped, new toy or small donation to enter. Cars that raise the most donations can win first, second or third place. The event will take place at 29629 South Montpelier Road, Albany. Pastor: David Collins.

First Baptist Church, Slidell: The Orchestra, Adult and Children’s Choirs will present “Carols by Candlelight” on December 16, 7 p.m., and December 17, 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Service will be December 24, 6 p.m. Pastor: Casey Stark.

East Ridge Baptist Church, Lake Charles: A Christmas Love Story, December 16-17, 6:30 p.m., December 16; 5:30 p.m., December 17. The choir and drama team at East Ridge present an original drama written by one of their own. Pastor: Alan Weishampel

Victory Baptist Church, Walker: Living Nativity, December 16, 6 p.m. Pastor: Tim Robinson.

First Baptist Church, Dry Prong: Live Nativity, Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m. Bring your family and friends to travel through Bethlehem with us as we experience the night Jesus was born. Our guests will begin in the sanctuary, where they will enjoy live music, until time for their group to travel to Bethlehem. Then groups will be led out to the park and begin their travel through the night Jesus was born. After their tour, our travelers will enjoy some homemade gumbo and hot cocoa. Kids can roast a marshmallow and make a craft. Everyone is invited. Pastor: Drew Gardner.

First Baptist Church, Monroe: Christmas in the Park, December 16 in Anna Gray Noe Park in downtown Monroe. It will be an extraordinary holiday event for the entire family and will consist of a live Nativity from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as well as family activities such as cookie decorating, s’mores making and a train ride from 4-7:00p.m. We will have food trucks on site and hot chocolate. Pastor: James Doughty.

First Baptist Church, Starks: Light of the World Christmas Cantata, December 17, 10:45 a.m.

Parkview Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: “All Is Well” Christmas musical, Dec. 17, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Pastor: Michael Hardaway.

Calvary Baptist Church, Alexandria: Orchestra Christmas Concert presented by The Conservatory, Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Enjoy music from the Christmas season performed by the students of the Music Conservatory. Free admission and open to the public. Pastor: David Brooks.

Bayou Vista Baptist Church, Morgan City: Christmas Cantata – “The Greatest Story Ever Told”, December 17, 11 a.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, December 24, 6 p.m. Pastor: Steven Kelly.

Trinity Baptist Church, Natchitoches: “This is Christmas” presented by the sanctuary choir, children’s choir and “Parable” youth performing arts team, December 17, 6 p.m. The performance will be followed by a tasting tea in the fellowship hall. Pastor: Josh Currie.

Riverview Baptist Church, Alexandria: And on Earth … Peace – a Christmas musical, December 17, 10:15 a.m. Pastor: David Newton.

Jerusalem Baptist Church, Hammond: Christmas Musical, December 17, 10:30 a.m. A Christmas Eve service will be December 24, at 6 p.m. Pastor: Phil Weaver.

Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Slidell: Christmas Cantata, “What Kind of Throne,” December 17, 10:15 a.m. presented by the adult choir and orchestra. Christmas Eve morning worship will be 10:15 a.m. Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. will have carols, candles, special music, scripture, and the Lord’s Supper. Pastor: Dennis Phelps.

First Baptist Church, Mandeville: Merry Christmas Mandeville, December 17, 6 p.m. presented by the adult choir.

First Baptist Church, Delhi: Christmas Cantata, December 17, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary; Christmas Eve services, December 24, 11 a.m. Pastor: Stacy Morgan.

The Bayou Church, Lafayette: Annual Christmas concert provides the sounds of the season, December, 22-23, 6:30 p.m.; December 24, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. We will transport you to a Christmas wonderland as we set the tone for this joyful season through music, community and fun surprises for all ages. Our pastor will share a brief message about the hope that was born on Christmas for all to receive. Pastor: Mike Walker.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: Christmas special, December 17; December 24, 6 p.m. Carol and Candlelight Service. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.

Bethel Baptist Church, Colfax: Christmas Musical – Forever God is with Us, December 17, 10:45 a.m. Performed by the Bethel Choir; Candleight and communion Christmas Eve Service, Dec. 24, 10 a.m.; New Year’s Eve fellowship and fireworks, December 31, 5 p.m. Come enjoy the fireworks and fellowship. Pastor: Carl Gulde.

Calvary Baptist Church, Slidell: Christmas musical/play, December 17, 1 a.m. A Christmas fellowship will be held that evening at 6 p.m. A Christmas Eve service will be held December 24, at 11 a.m. Pastor: Jeff Mitchell, serving while Arron McGuffee is deployed.

Macedonia Baptist Church, Effie: Christmas and fireworks show, December 17, 6 p.m. Pastor: Mike Wilkinson.

First Baptist Church, Zwolle: Christmas Cantata, December 17, 10:30 a.m. In the evening there will be singing of carols and Christmas party with light refreshments. Pastor: Jerry Penfield.

First Baptist Church, Haynesville: Christmas Cantata, December 17, 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve service, December 24, 6 p.m.; Wild Game Supper, January 6, 6 p.m. Speaker: John Cowling. Pastor: Jeff Tinsley.

Trinity Baptist Church, Hammond: Trinity Choir Christmas Musical, December 17, 10:45 a.m.; Christmas Singing, December 17, 5:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols, December 24, 10:45 a.m.; Candlelight Service and Observance of the Lord’s Supper, December 24, 5:30 p.m. Pastor: Avery Dixon.

His Church, Pineville: Christmas concert with James and Kristen Opdenhoff, December 17, 6 p.m. and there will be a fellowship following the concert. Pastor: Steve Speer.

First Baptist Church, Tioga: Christmas cantata presented by the adult choir, December 17, 11 a.m.; Alexandria Korean Baptist is joining Tioga FBC, December 24, 5 p.m. for carols, candles & communion. Pastor: Tim Hisaw.

Family of Grace, Alexandria: Christmas Eve Service, December 23, 5:30 p.m. at the South Campus; December 24, 9 & 10:30 a.m. at the North Campus. Pastor: Brad Webb.

First Baptist Church, Sulphur: Christmas Eve morning service, December 24, 10:30 a.m.; Christmas Eve evening service, 4 p.m. Pastor: Michael Linton.

First Baptist Church, Winnfield: Christmas Eve Service, December 24, 11 a.m. Pastor: Steven Smithson.

First Baptist Church, Minden: Christmas Eve candlelight service, December 24, 5 p.m. Pastor: Leland Crawford.

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Christmas Eve morning worship, December 24, 10 a.m.; Christmas Eve Communion, December 24, 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, DeQuincy: Christmas Eve Service, December 24, 10:30 a.m. Pastor: Gil Arthur.

Rocky Springs Baptist Church, Lisbon: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, December 24, 6 p.m. Pastor: Larry Sellers.

First Baptist Church, Zwolle: Christmas Cantata and drama – ‘Road to Bethlehem,’ December 17, 10:30 a.m.; Christmas church-wide fellowship, December 17, 6 p.m. There will carol singing and a social. Pastor: Jerry Penfield.

First Baptist Church, Hammond: International Mission Study on Russia, January 1, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Children’s study will also be provided. RSVP for lunch and nursery by January 3 at 225.567.5086 or office@northshorebaptists.net.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, January 8, noon. Speaker: Claire Lemoine, director of the Cenla Pregnancy Center. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Stewart Holloway (sholloway@fbcpineville.net.) Pastor: Stewart Holloway.

Calvary Baptist Church, Shreveport: 2018 Night of Praise, January 12, 6:30 p.m. Featuring Steel Magnolias, Ammer Gayle Whatley, Jake Cowley, Calep Lewis, Allen Family and the Voices of Louisiana College. Pastor: John Lary.