Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Ken Schroeder has resigned as pastor of First Baptist Church, Mandeville.

Kenneth Austin has resigned as pastor of First Baptist Church, Simmesport.

HOMECOMING

First Baptist Church, Delhi: 12th Anniversary Celebration, December 2, 6:30 p.m. Special Music: Sanctuary Quartet, Southern Revelation, Ben Waites, Chad Tingle, and Keith Lee. Pastor: Stacy Morgan.

REVIVAL

Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Ridgecrest: Revival, November 26-29. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Special Music: Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: Dennis Baker.

Open Door Baptist Church, Moss Bluff: Harvest Sunday, December 3. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Pastor: Sonny Simpson.

Willow Point Baptist Church, Shreveport: Harvest Sunday, December 10. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Pastor: Billy Stephens.

LAGNIAPPE

First Baptist Church, Slidell: “Pia Noel” — Christmas piano concert by a group of the area’s outstanding pianists, November 26, 6 p.m. The concert is at the beginning of the Advent season Cost: Free. Pastor: Casey Stark.

Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Greenwell Springs: The Foto Sisters in Concert, November 26, 9 a.m. Pastor: Tony Perkins.

Riverview Baptist Church, Alexandria: The Perrys in Concert, December 1, 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: David Newton.

Sale Street Baptist Church, Lake Charles: Shane & Shane and Phil Wickham Christmas Concert Tour, December 1, 7 p.m. Cost: $25 (general admission) and $40 (VIP). Pastor: Randy Edwards.

Cedar Crest Baptist Church, West Monroe: Journey to Bethlehem, December 2 – 3, 2- 5 p.m. at the Pecanland Mall, Monroe. This walk through biblical drama features live animals and people in costumes portraying characters from long ago. The scenes will carry you back in time to the birth of our Savior. Bring your children and grandchildren and see their eyes light up as they pet the animals and see the potter, coppersmith, seller of cloth, fisherman selling his catch, other traders, and of course, baby Jesus. Cost: free. Pastor: Greg Clark.

Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Coushatta: Southern Plainsmen Quartet, December 3, 10:30 a.m. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: Mike Fort.

Cypress Baptist Church, Benton: Christmas at Cypress, December 3, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. This concert of Christmas music features the Sanctuary Choir, the Cypress Praise Team, the Cypress Contemporary Band and guest instrumentalists. Pastor: John Fream.

Magnolia Baptist Church, Mansfield: Southern Plainsmen Quartet, December 3, 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: Amador Santos.

First Baptist Church, Gonzales: Christmas at First Gonzales with the Foto Sisters, December 3, 5 p.m. Pastor: Jim Law.

Bluff Creek Baptist Church, Clinton: Christmas Cantata – “The Savior is Born”, December 3, 6pm. Fellowship to follow. Music Director: Rhonda Herrod. Pastor: Cole Permenter.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, December 4, noon. Speaker: Matt and Darlene Tullos. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Stewart Holloway (sholloway@fbcpineville.net.) Pastor: Stewart Holloway.

First Baptist Church, Jonesville: A Christmas Celebration featuring singer/songwriter Mark Lanier and a four piece Nashville band, December 4. 6 p.m. Pastor: Todd Whittington.

Piney Woods Baptist Church, Downsville: A Christmas Celebration featuring singer/songwriter Mark Lanier and a four piece Nashville band, December 5, 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, Many: Christmas Choir Performance and church-wide meal, December 10, 11 a.m. Pastor: Jonathan Bost.

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Gloria Divine – Christmas at Hebron, December 10, 6 p.m.

Temple Baptist Church, Jena: A Christmas Celebration featuring singer/songwriter Mark Lanier and a four piece Nashville band, December 6, 6 p.m. Pastor: Jimmy Keene.

Northeast Baptist School, West Monroe: Jingle Bell Beach, A Christmas singing competition of pitch perfect proportion, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Cost: $10 adults, $6 non-performing children. Dinner included. Auction items will be available. Please purchase tickets by December 4.

First Baptist Church, Mandeville: A Mandeville Christmas – Live Nativity, December 8-10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Stay in your car and see the complete story of our Savior’s birth, life death and resurrection. The line moves quickly. Cost: Free.

Eastside Baptist Church, Zachary: Christmas Concert, December 9, 7 p.m. Pastor: Keith Cox.

Philadelphia Baptist Church, Deville: A Philadelphia Christmas, December 9-10, December, 7 p.m. and December 10, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.; and December 11, 7 p.m. Pastor: Philip Robertson.

First Baptist Church, Jonesboro and First Baptist Church, Ruston: The choirs will combine to present the Cantata, All Is Well, December 10, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Jonesboro, followed by a “Tasting Tea” fellowship in the Family Life Center. The choirs will perform at First Baptist, Ruston on December 13, 6 p.m.