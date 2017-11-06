Louisiana Notables

If you have an upcoming event – homecoming, revival, concert, conference or a new staff member –please allow the Baptist Message to share it with others in the state. In order to do so, let us know at least three weeks prior to the date to make sure it makes our print deadlines. You can e-mail your info to philip@baptistmessage.com or call 318.449.4345.

IN REMEMBERANCE

Mark Tullos Sr., 82, of Dry Prong passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Regency House in Alexandria surrounded by his family. A gifted singer and musician, Mark, a Louisiana College graduate with a quick wit, served in 11 churches across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and California as worship leader, served as executive director of the Louisiana Moral and Civic Foundation, lead the musical group, the Foundation Singers which performed in schools and churches across the country, served as a drama evangelist throughout the country. His ministry, which spanned more than 50 years, took him all over the country and brought joy and smiles to so many people. He is preceded in death by his dad, James Bonnie Tullos, and his mom, Lucy Brown Tullos and his sisters, Juanita Noakes, and Bonnie Helcl. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Tullos, his four children Melodye Willie, (husband Robert), Mark Jr, (wife Susan), Matt (wife, Darlene), and Melinda Draper, (husband Wesley), 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a multitude of “sons in the ministry.”

Bobby Hodnett, 85, passed away October 16. A native of Colfax, Louisiana, and a resident of the Baldwin and Franklin area for the past 50 years, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017. At the time of his passing, he was the pastor of Cypremort Point Baptist Mission and associate pastor at Little Pass Baptist Church. A former semi-pro baseball player, he gave his heart to Christ and pursued ministry with all that was in him for 60 plus years. He came to First Baptist Church in Franklin in November of 1968 and served as music and youth pastor. He then went to the Myette Point Baptist Mission in Franklin. In 1973, he restarted Little Pass Baptist Mission in Charenton as their pastor. He led them to tremendous growth as a fully constituted church. Under his leadership, the church was moved from the levee to a piece of land across from the Charenton post office. He then lead the church to build a sanctuary, fellowship hall, and a two story education building. He retired in 2009 as Senior Pastor but never retired from ministry. Hodnett was well known for missions and evangelism. At one time in his career, he pastored Little Pass, the Baldwin Mission and Cypermort Point Baptist Mission all at the same time. Both mission churches were started by him and still remain a part of Little Pass. He was very active in Native American work, not only at the Chitimacha Indian Reservation in Charenton, but in Arizona as well. He was well known throughout St. Mary Parish for his love of people and his love of Christ. Those left to cherish his memory include his five daughters, Yvonne Hodnett Welch, Renee Hodnett Griffin (Fred), Angie Hodnett Bailey (Kent), Elisabeth Hodnett Chambers and Ruth Hodnett; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one brother, Raymond Odell Hodnett of Colfax. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Dean Hodnett, and his parents, Pete and Olive Hodnett.

ON THE MOVE

Aaron Burgner has resigned as pastor at Summer Grove Baptist Church, Shreveport to become lead pastor at First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland, Fla..

Rickie Wilson is the new pastor at Hebron Baptist Church, Bush.

Braden Martin has resigned as pastor at Westport Friendship Baptist Church, Pitkin and is now the new pastor at Verda Baptist Church.

Jason Purdy is the new pastor at First Baptist Church, Livingston.

David Keeny has resigned as music minister at Koran Baptist Church, Haughton, and is now the new pastor and music minister at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Blanchard.

Paul King has resigned as pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, Marion.

Eddie (wife Jenny) Kent is the new pastor at Linda Lay, Shreveport.

Gary Hostetter has resigned as pastor at Linda Lay Memorial, Gilliam.

HOMECOMING

Willow Bayou Baptist Church, Tallulah: 73rd Homecoming, November 12, 10:30 a.m. Dinner on the grounds following service. Special Music: OneWay Quartet.

Jerusalem Baptist Church, Hammond: 115th Church Anniversary and Thanksgiving celebration, November 19 with dinner on the grounds following worship service. Pastor: Phil Weaver.

REVIVAL

LifePoint Community Church, Mansura: Rescue – a revival for the family, November 10-12 at Marksville High School; Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. Speaker: Ken Freeman. There will be worship, drama, Trashcan Drumline, stomp and choir led by Zoe Youth Ministry. Pastor: Jacob Crawford.

First Baptist Church, Harrisonburg: Harvest Sunday, November 12, 10:30 AM. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service. Speaker: Cory Bruce. Pastor: Josh Adams.

Trinity Baptist Church, Oak Grove: Harvest Day, November 12, 10:15 a.m. Special Music: Sanctuary Quartet. Pastor: Rayburn McLarrin.

First Baptist Church, Larose: Revival, Nov. 12-15; Sunday, 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Music: Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: Gary Handberry.

Trinity Baptist Church, Jena: Harvest Sunday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Pastor: Mike Russell.

First Baptist Church, Jonesville: Harvest Day, November 19, 11 a.m. Speaker: Perry Hancock, President & CEO of the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home. An offering will be taken for the home. Dinner on the grounds following morning service. Pastor: Todd Whittington.

LAGNIAPPE

First Baptist Church, Dry Prong: Baptist Singing Women in concert, November 9, 6:30 p.m. Pastor: Drew Gardner.

Fair Park Baptist Church, West Monroe: Turkey Bowl 7 on 7 Flag Football Tournament, November 11, 10:30 a.m. Deadline to register is November 9. Cost: $15 per player. There will be separate men and ladies brackets. Both pulled pork and turkey plates will be available for purchase at the tournament. Pastor Waymond Warrren.

First Baptist Church, Shreveport: Veterans Day – Honoring those who have served, November 9, 6 p.m. This tribute through music will feature the Sanctuary Choir, FBC school choir and orchestra. Pastor: Jeffery Raines.

LifePoint Community Church, Mansura: Free Block Party, November 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sarah Williams Park, Cottonport and Bunkie High School, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Marksville High School; November 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. parks by Simmesport Community Center, and LifePoint Community Church in Mansura, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Marksville High School. Pastor: Jacob Crawford.

Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville: Classical Conversations of Leesville Honoring our Veterans event, November 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Schedule: 11 a.m. – Introduction. Pledge and national anthem; 11:10 a.m. – Foundations and essentials student memory work demonstration; 11:45 a.m. – Challenge A and B student demonstration; 11:55 a.m. – closing and prayer; noon – eat and greet. For more information, call Stephanie Evans at 337.718.1325 or Melissa Ousley at 337.424.7132.

Lighthouse Community Fellowship, Berwick: East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving service, November 12, 6 p.m.

Judson Baptist Retreat Center, St. Francisville: Senior adult Fish Fry, November 14, Registration: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., concert begins at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will follow the concert. Following lunch, prayer walk or prayer drive JBRC. Cost: $10.00/person. Special Music: Ben Waites in Concert. Please call 225.634.7225 by Thursday, November 2, to reserve your place.

First Baptist Church, Ruston: Annual Community Thanksgiving, November 15, 6 p.m. at the Ruston Civic Center. Come join with the community in the true spirit of Thanksgiving. Turkey with all the trimmings will be served at no charge. Pastor: Chris Craig.

First Baptist Church, Blanchard: Price Harris in concert, November 17, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcomed. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: Doug Allen.

Fair Park Baptist Church, West Monroe: Harvest Jamboree, November 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Hope Park in West Monroe. There will be plenty of delicious food, arts and crafts and more for the whole family. Pastor: Waymond Warren.

Larry Baldridge will be ordained into the gospel ministry on November 18 at 6 p.m. at Parks Baptist Church, Parks. Pastor: Rob Burdeau.

Pisgah Baptist Church, Forest Hill: Fall Gospel Concert with Richard Hebert and Russ Murfin, November 18, 6 p.m. Cost: Free – a love offering will be received. For more info, call Richard at 251.213.0475 or Russ at 251.550.5852.

Christ Baptist Church, Houma: Southern Plainsmen Quartet, November 18, 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: Herman Callais Sr.

United Baptist Church, Winnfield: Benefit Singing for Louisiana Baptists Disaster Relief, November 18, Saturday, 5 p.m. Featuring music from GraceWay Quartet, Kingdom Bound Quartet, Joyful Sounds, Tingle Family and more, including special guests the Pine Grove Baptist Church Youth Choir. Dinner provided. Pastor: Justin Caples.

First Baptist Church, Vidalia: Community Thanksgiving Meal, November 18. FBC Vidalia members will come out and serve their neighbors. Pastor: Wes Faulk.

First Baptist Church, Minden: Church-wide Family Thanksgiving meal, November 21, 5:30 in the gym. Pastor: Leland Crawford.