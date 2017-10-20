Louisiana Notables

If you have an upcoming event – homecoming, revival, concert, conference or a new staff member –please allow the Baptist Message to share it with others in the state. In order to do so, let us know at least three weeks prior to the date to make sure it makes our print deadlines. You can e-mail your info to philip@baptistmessage.com or call 318.449.4345.

HOMECOMING

First Baptist Church, Anacoco: Homecoming service, October 29, 10 a.m. – Meet & Greet with a time of fellowship; 10:30 a.m. – Worship service. Following the service there will be a covered dish luncheon in the Family Life Center. Speaker: Bill Blackmon. Special Music: Choir director Robert Laurent invites all present and former choir members to sing in the choir. Pastor: D.R. Davis.

Westport Friendship Baptist Church, Pitkin: 47th Homecoming, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds following morning services. Members will be invited to share a story or memory of the church. Pastor: Braden Martin.

Newton Baptist Church, Delhi: 104th Homecoming, November 5, 10 a.m. concert; 11 a.m. Worship Service. Dinner on the grounds will follow the worship service. Guest Speaker: Edward Geis, Sr. Special Music: Sanctuary Quartet. Pastor: Buddy McGurk.

REVIVAL

Westport Friendship Baptist Church, Pitkin: Tent revival, October 29-November 3, 6 p.m. Sunday – Evangelist: Philip Robertson, Worship: The Blankenbakers, Monday – Evangelist: Jeff James. Worship: The Blankenbakers, Tuesday – Evangelist: Brian Thompson, Worship: The Blankenbakers, Wednesday – Evangelist: Brian Johnson, Worship: The Blankenbakers, Thursday – Evangelist: Ryan Perry, Worship: 11th Hour, Friday – Evangelist: Keith Manuel, Worship: Ryan Perry Ministries. The revival will take place at the little league baseball fields behind the new Dollar General in Pitkin Pastor: Braden Martin.

Alpine Baptist Church, Tioga: Revival, October 29-November 1, Sunday, 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Evangelist: Joe Veal. Pastor: Lucas Lacour.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, Natchitoches: Revival, October 29-November 1, Sunday, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Pastor: John Elliott.

Fellowship Baptist Church, Trout: Revival, October 29- November 1. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Mike Devillier.

Standard Baptist Church, Olla: Revival, October 29-November 2, Sunday 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Shad Tibbs.

Meridian Baptist Church, Marion: Revival, October 30-November 1. Evangelist: Rubin Weaver. Music: Nathan Futch. Pastor: Glyn Nale.

Crockett Point Baptist Church, Crowville: NOW Bible Conference. November 1-3, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Speakers: Jerry Chaddick & Roger Haney; November 2, 10 a.m. Speakers: Roger Haney & Austin McCormick followed by lunch; 6 p.m. Speakers: Jerry Chaddick & Casey Johnson; November 3, 10 a.m. Speakers: Roger Haney & Mike Brown followed by lunch.; 6 p.m. Speakers: Rubin Weaver and 11th Hour. Special Music: Brad Mount, Southern Revelation, and 11th Hour. Pastor: Curtis Owens.

Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville: Revival/Homecoming, November 3-4, 6 p.m.; November 5, 10 a.m. The church will also have its Thanksgiving meal after the morning service. Evangelist: Crusaders Ministry. Pastor: Cris Crawford.

Trinity Baptist Church, Pineville: Revival, November 5-8. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Darryl Hoychick.

Cornerstone Baptist Church, Oakdale: Tent Revival, November 5-10, 6 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Sunday – Jason Townley. Worship: Casey Boone; Monday – Charles Robinson. Worship: Samuel Marshall/Casey Boone. Tuesday – Evangelist: Wayne Squires. Worship: Bill Earl. Wednesday – Evangelist: Rob McLaine. Worship: John Howe. Thursday – Evangelist: Julian Woods. Worship: Starlight Choir. Friday – Evangelist: George Marshall. Worship: Casey Boone/Samuel Marshall. A mission offering will be taken up nightly. Also, nursery will be provided each night. Pastor: Tony Robinson

LAGNIAPPE

Wallace Cemetery Association is looking for people who have family buried in the Wallace Cemetery in Pelican, La. Please contact Terry Hinds at 220 Hinds Road, Pelican, LA 71063. Send names of family members buried in the cemetery and the family point of contact address and phone number.

Live Oak Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Just Breathe – College age worship experience, October 27-28. Speaker: Derek Griffon. Worship: Seth and Joseph Ott. For more information, contact Johnny Morgan at 225.278.4772 or johnny@liveoakbaptist.org.

Calvary Baptist Church, Slidell: Fall Festival. October 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be lots of food, fun and games. Pastor: Aaron McGuffee.

Community Fall Festival, October 28, 5-8 p.m. Ten to 12 Baptist churches in the area are coming together to put on this festival, which will be held at the little league baseball fields behind the new Dollar General in Pitkin. There will be candy, jumpers, slides, games, hayrides, food, local music and cake walks. The entire community is invited to attend this event.

First Baptist Church, Winnfield: Judgement House – Payback, When Revenge Turns to Ruin, October, 28, 29, 31, 6:00 p.m. nightly. Please call the church office at 318.628.3544 for reservations. Pastor: Steven Smithson.

First Baptist Church, Covington: Trunk or Treat, October 28, 3-6 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of family fun with games, inflatables and plenty of treats. Pastor: Waylon Bailey.

Social Springs Baptist Church, Ringgold: “Creation Celebration” Wild Game Dinner & Concert featuring The Allen Family of Branson, MO, October 28, 5:30 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. concert. This is a family event. Admission is free. Love offering will be received for the Allens. Pastor: James Hester.

East Ridge Baptist Church, Lake Charles: Allegiance Trio and The Moores, October 28, 7 p.m. Nursery will be provided for newborn through 3 years old. Pastor: Alan Weishampel.

North Monroe Baptist Church, Monroe: Harvest Block Party, October 28, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Pastor: Bill Dye.

New Zion Baptist Church, Covington: Fall Festival, October 28, 5-8 p.m. Pastor: Clark Stewart.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, Shreveport: Fall Fair and Trunk-n-Treat, October 28, 3-5 p.m. There will be game booths, fair food, inflatable bounce houses, old-time cars on display and face painting. And, oh yes, there will be lots of candy. Pastor: Chad Hardbarger.

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Harvest Party – A Family Celebration presented by HBC Kid’s Krewe, October 28, 5- 8 p.m. Featuring a Tunk or Treat, a movie under the stars, a fish fry sponsored by the men’s ministry. This event will have fun for all ages.

First Baptist Church, Slidell: ‘Be a Spark in the Dark’ and Community Fall Festival, October 28, 5-7 p.m. on the front lawn of the church. There will be food, a cake walk, inflatables, and games for the whole family. Friendly costumes are welcome. Pastor: Casey Stark.

Parkview Baptist Church, Alexandria: Trunk or Treat, October 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pastor: David Shaw.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Ruston: Southern Plainsmen in concert, October 28, 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: Greg Morrow.

Philadelphia Baptist Church at Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria: Steve Carrier of Mega Force, October 29-November 1, October 29, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.; October 31, 6:30 p.m., Carrier on stage in the parking lot during Trunk or Treat (5:30-7:30 p.m.) where there will be lots of candy and games for the kids; November 1, 6:30 p.m., Carrier of Mega Force hosting ‘World’s Greatest Records’ night. Pastor: Clay Fuqua.

Fair Park Baptist Church, West Monroe: Fall Fest, October 29, 5-7 p.m. There will be food, fun and games in the family ministry building. Pastor: Waymond Warren.

First Baptist Church, Bossier: Fall Festival, October 29, 5-7 p.m. at Freedom Fields. There will be food, games, car shows, inflatables, free cotton candy, rock wall and much more. Pastor: Brad Jurkovich.

Parkview Baptist Church, Monroe: Fall Festival, October 29, in the Family Life Center. Pastor: Charles Dupree, Jr.

First Baptist Church, Tioga: Fall Fest, October 29, 5-8 p.m. There will be food, face painting, games, crafts, candy, Kona ice snow cones, and lots of fun. Everyone is welcome. Pastor: Tim Hisaw.

Dutchtown Baptist Church, Prairieville: Chili Cook-off, October 29, 5 p.m. Test your recipes and prepare for the big finale. Everyone is invited. Please contact the church office at office@dutchtownbaptist.org to register and be a part of the competitive fun. Otherwise, just come and enjoy some good chili and fellowship. Pastor: Leigh Rogers.

Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville: Harvest Festival, October 29, 3-5 p.m. There will be lots of candy and prizes for the kids. There will also be games such as bean bag toss, fishing and cake walk. Come join us for this community-wide event. Pastor: Cris Crawford.

Woodland Park Baptist Church, Hammond: The Restoration Sound in concert, October 29, 5 p.m. Pastor: Scott E. Thompson.

Pineville Park Baptist Church, Pineville: Community Wide Fall Festival, October 29, 12-2 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of Carnival Games, Inflatables, Balloon Animals, Candy, Prizes, Hotdogs, Cotton Candy, Snowcones, Popcorn, and Family Fun. Pastor: Jeremy Shepherd.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, West Monroe: Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat, October 29 4- 7 p.m. There will be custom designed and Bible-themed only trunks filled with candy. Pastor: Randy Burdeaux.

Pisgah Baptist Church, Bernice: Harvest Festival, October 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be lots of candy, food, fun and games. Pastor: Jeff Hurst.

First Baptist Church, Bogalusa: Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, October 29, 5:30 p.m. There will be hayrides, a cake walk, face painting, a photo booth, pie in the face auction, chili dogs and door prizes. Pastor: Greg Whaley.

Longview Baptist Church, Deville: Fall Familly Festival with Trunk-or-Treat, October 29, 5-7 p.m. Pastor: Robby Poole.

Watson Baptist Church, Watson: Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, October 29, 5-7 p.m. There will also be a chili cook off. Kids can wear family friendly costumes (nothing scary). Pastor: John Pemberton.

Sherwood Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: The Foto Sisters in concert, October 29, 7 p.m. Pastor: Bruce Worell.

Holloway Baptist Church, Deville: Trunk-or-Treat, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring out their trunks and join us with Christian-themed decorations. The community is invited to join Holloway Baptist Church for plenty of treats, tricks and fun. Pastor: Jack West.

Sale Street Baptist Church, Lake Charles: Trunk or Treat, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Pastor: Randy Edwards.

Bethel Baptist Church, Colfax: Harvest Fest, October 31, 6-8 p.m. in the gym. This free family event will have games, food, inflatable obstacle course, candy, popcorn and lots of fun. Pastor: Carl Gulde.

Cedar Crest Baptist Church, West Monroe: Fall Festival, October 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Free admission and free food. Pastor: Greg Clark.

Ascension Baptist Church, Gonzales: Trunk-a-Treat, October 31, 6 p.m. in the church parking lot Trunk-A-Treat is a free and safe Halloween alternative for our community. Pastor: Robert Lawrence.

New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe: Fall Family Festival, October 31, 6-8 p.m. Pastor: Marty Black.

Alpine Baptist Church, Tioga: Harvest Fest, October 31, 5 p.m. There will be games, food, balloons, and face painting. This is a free event for the community. Kids of all ages are welcome. Pastor: Lucas Lacour.

Zoar Baptist Church, Central: Fall Festival/ Trunk or Treat, October 31, 6-8 p.m. There will be free food, inflatables, door prizes and Trunk or Treat for children birth through 6th grade. Pastor: Kevin Hand.

Bayou Vista Baptist Church, Morgan City: Family Fall Festival, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be lots of candy and small toys to give as prizes. Pastor: Steven Kelly.

Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville: Fall Festival, October 31, 5-8 p.m. There will be games, hayrides and a chili cook off, Masters4 will be in concert. Pastor: Tri Evans.

First Baptist Church, Lafayette: Fall Fest, October 31, 5-7 p.m. in the FBC gym and parking lot. There will be entertainment, games, petting zoo and food trucks will be available to purchase food and drinks. Riverside Revival Band will be performing on the music stage. Pastor: Steve Horn.

First Baptist Church, Vidalia: Trunk or Treat, October 31, Pastor: Wes Faulk.

Waller Baptist Church, Bossier City: Annual Waller Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, October 31, 6-8 p.m. Pastor: Gary Johnson.

Ouachita Baptist Church, West Monroe: Fall Festival, October 31. There will be food and games for kids of all ages. The festival will give kids and families a safe place to go and have fun while receiving all the treats they can carry. Games will be to win candy and cakes and cookies. No cost except if something is purchased from the concession stand. Pastor: Mike Holloway.

North Monroe Baptist Church, Bastrop: Trunk or Treat, October 31, 6-8 p.m. Pastor: Bill Dye.

Cook Baptist Church, Ruston: Operation Night Light, October 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m. This event will take place in the church parking lot. Pastor: Jeff Smart.

Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Slidell: Trunk or Treat, October 31, 6-8 p.m. Pastor: Dennis Phelps.

First Baptist Church, Haynesville: Fall Family Festival and Trunk or Treat, October 31, 5:30-7 p.m. Pastor: Jeff Tinsley.

Simpson Baptist Church, Simpson: Hobo Stew and Trunk or Treat, October 31, 6 p.m. Pastor: Silas Cross.

First Baptist Church, Krotz Springs: Fall Festival, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pastor: Chad Bolfa.

First Baptist Church, New Roads: Trunk or Treat, Tues., October 31, 5:30-7 p.m. Pastor: Jason McNaughten.

Washington Baptist Church, Washington: “Covenant Players” – a Christian drama performance, November 1, 6:30 p.m. A fellowship meal will be provided for all who attend at 5:30 p.m. Pastor: Louis Charrier.

First Baptist Church, Hornbeck: Fall Festival, November 1, 6-8 p.m. It will be a night of family fun. Pastor: Jack Bell.

First Baptist Church, Many: Children’s Fall Festival, November 1, chili dinner, 5:45 p.m.; family movie to follow and Ice Cream bar to end the night. Pastor: Johnathan Bost.

Silver Creek Baptist Church, Leesville: Mercy’s Reign in concert, November 3, 7 p.m. Pastor: Terry McDonald.

Pisgah Baptist Church, Florien: Mercy’s Reign in concert, November 4, 7 p.m. Pastor: C.M. Kelly.

Laurel Hill Baptist Church, Leesville: Mercy’s Reign in concert, November 5, 11 a.m. Pastor: Wesley Jackson.

Magnolia Baptist Church, Vinton: Celebration to honor Rick Edwards’ 50th year in ministry, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker: Bruce Baker. Pastor: Rick Edwards.

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hineston: Mercy’s Reign in concert, November 5, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist Church, Sulphur: We R Called in concert, November 5, 10:30 a.m. Pastor: Randall Chesson.

Jerusalem Baptist Church, Hammond: Annual Pumpkin Festival, November 5. There will be lots of food and games for the whole family. Pastor: Phil Weaver.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, November 6, noon. Speaker: Rick Bullock. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Stewart Holloway (sholloway@fbcpineville.net.) Pastor: Stewart Holloway.