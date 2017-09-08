Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE
- Scarlyte Collette is the new minister to preschool and children at First Baptist Church, Swartz.
- Alex Spiers, worship associate, resigned at North Monroe Baptist Church, Monroe.
- Chuck (wife Lisa) Clinton is the music/education minister at Pinecroft Baptist Church, Shreveport.
- Bill Stroud is interim pastor at Bethsaida Baptist Church, Ida.
- Mike Loftin is the interim pastor at Mansfield Road Baptist Church, Shreveport.
- Matthew Montgomery resigned as pastor at Belcher Baptist Church, Belcher.
- Brett Fuller resigned as music minister at Summer Grove Baptist Church, Shreveport.
HOMECOMING
- University Baptist Church, Thibodaux: 45th Anniversary, September 15-17, Friday, 6 p.m. a night of Gospel music and share memories; Saturday, 2-6 p.m. bring the family for games, BBQ, and fellowship; Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Worship. Following Worship services there will be lunch at Peltier Park Community Center. Guest Speaker: David O. Cofield. Pastor: J.P. Cox.
- Hebron Baptist Church, Bush: Homecoming services, September 16-17. On Saturday at 6:30 pm the adult choir will be presenting “A Summer Night of Gospel Music Concert,” On Sunday morning homecoming service 10:30 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow immediately after the morning worship service. Pastor: Reggie Ogea, Interim Pastor.
- Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Lecompte: Homecoming, September 17, 10:30 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service. Special Music: Ben Waites. Pastor: Lee Taylor.
- Sandy Bayou Baptist Church, Columbia: 100th Homecoming, September 17, 10 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the worship service. Guest Speaker: Shane Duke. Pastor: Larry Russell.
- Grace Baptist Church, Monroe: Homecoming Service, September 24, 10 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the worship service. Special Music: Sanctuary Quartet. Pastor: Ricky Baker.
- Alto Baptist Church, Alto: Homecoming 2017, September 24, 10:30 a.m. with dinner on the grounds to follow at noon. Speaker: Rick Aultman, Pastor of Mangham Baptist Church. Special music: Southern Grace of Monroe. All friends, families and former church members are invited to attend. Pastor: Alan Miller.
REVIVAL
- Coteau Baptist Church, Houma: Renew & Refresh Revival, September 14-17, Thursday- Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. Speakers: Fred Luter, pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, (Thursday) and Bill Robertson, LBC Pastoral Leadership Director (Friday – Sunday). Special Music: LeFevre Quartet. Pastor: Wayne Hunt.
- Bisteneau Baptist Church, Heflin: Revival, September 17-20. Evangelist: Rubin Weaver. Music: Brad Mount. Pastor: Mike Welch.
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arcadia: Revival, September 17-20, 6:30 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker: Jason Cole. Worship Leaders: Jake & Rachel Chapman. Pastor: Bob Jameson.
- Bank’s Springs Baptist Church, Columbia: Revival, September 17-20, Sunday 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Pastor: Eddie Riley.
- Trinity Baptist Church, Oakdale: Revival, September 17-20, Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Al Gist. Special Music: Mackey Willis. Church address is 210 W. Beck Ave, Oakdale. Pastor: Dennis LaFleur.
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, Hurricane Community/Arcadia: Revival, September 17-20, 6:30 p.m. nightly, Speaker: Jason Cole. Worship: Jake & Rachel Chapman. Pastor: Bob Jameson.
- Northeast Louisiana Baptist Association: Senior Adult Fall Progressive Revival, September 18-20, Monday, Parkview Baptist, Monroe; Tuesday, New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe ; Wednesday, Lakeshore Baptist Church, Monroe, 10 a.m. each morning. Speaker: Joe McKeever. Music: The Foto Sisters. Cost: $5 per person for a fellowship lunch daily. A love offering will be taken each day DOM: Jerry Price.
- Faith Baptist Church, Bastrop: Revival, September 24-27, Sunday 10:45 a.m. & 7 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Special Music: Steve Pace. Pastor: Bodie Spicer.
- Washington Baptist Association, Bogalusa: Senior Adult Revival, September 25-27, 9 a.m. fellowship, 9:30 a.m. choir practice, 10 a.m. worship, followed by lunch. Speakers: Monday — Keith Sheridan, Plainview Baptist Church; Tuesday – Bob Adams, First Baptist Bogalusa; Wednesday – Mark Morelock, Memorial Baptist Church. Music: Jeff Walker leading choir and congregational music. DOM: Stan Statham.
LAGNIAPPE
- New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe: Seeking a full time youth/family minister and a part time office assistant. Computer skills are a must for the office assistant. Send resumes to 61 New Chapel Hill Rd., West Monroe, LA 71291 or email melinda@nchbc.net. Pastor: Marty Black.
- Marantha Singers, Christian praise band from the Dominican Republic, will be in the Monroe/West Monroe area September 15 – 16. Venues are pending. Concerts will be for a love offering. If anyone is interested, call Dennis Hensley at 318.376.3634.
- Lone Cherry Baptist Church, Mangham: Sanctuary Quartet in Concert, September 16, 7 p.m. Pastor: Doyle Adams.
- New Zion Baptist Church, Covington: Blessing of the Hunt, September 21, 6-8 p.m. Cost: Free. Jambalaya will be prepared by Louisiana Disaster Relief Volunteers and more than 60 door prizes given away. For more information, go to www.blessinghuntla.com or www.newzion.net. Pastor: Clark Stewart.
- First Baptist Church, Haughton: Big Buck Banquet & Contest, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Speaker: Steve Nichols, owner of Specialty Trackhoe. There will be some great door prizes. In order to participate in the contest, you must attend the banquet. Cost: $10. For more information, please contact the church office, 318.949.2441.
- North Shreve Baptist Church, Shreveport: Mark Lanier in concert, September 24, 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. A love offering will be taken. Pastor: Cecil Marr.
- First Baptist Church, Ruston: Tony Nolan guest speaker, September 24, 8:45 & 11 a.m. Pastor: Chris Craig.
- Trees Baptist Church, Vivian: Bobby Bowen Family Concert, September 24, 6 p.m. Pastor: Mark Cook.
- First Baptist Church, Lafayette: Refresh 2017, September 30, 12 – 11:59 p.m. Speaker: Debbie Stuart. Special Music: Kellie and Kristen. For more information contact: Andrea McKenzie, Minister of Missions, Community Ministries, and College Students by calling 337.593.3655 or by email andrea.mckenzie@fbclaf.org. Pastor: Steve Horn.