Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Scottie Gray is the new pastor at New Hope Baptist Church, Monroe.

John Walker is the new associate pastor/administrator at Brookwood Baptist Church, Shreveport.

Tony, wife Nikki, Campanale has resigned as pastor at Greenacres Baptist Church, Monroe to become pastor at First Baptist Church, Oak Grove.

Cecil Marr is the new pastor at North Shreve Baptist Church, Shreveport.

Danny Taylor resigned as pastor at Belle Park Baptist Church, Haughton.

Donny Bradley resigned as pastor at Mansfield Road Baptist Church, Keithville.

Lee, wife Tina, Whitley is the new pastor at Tom Hebert Road Baptist Church, Lake Charles.

Chad Mack is the new pastor at Crosspoint Church, Galliano.

Nathan Stanford is the new pastor at First Baptist Church, Grand Isle.

Mike Davis is the new pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, Mathews.

HOMECOMING

First Baptist Church, Hornbeck: 29th Annual Homecoming, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow worship services. Special Music: First Hornbeck choir. Pastor: Jack Bell.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, West Monroe: 180th Anniversay, August 20, Sunday school, 9 a.m. Worship Service, 10:15 a.m. A pot luck lunch will follow the service. Speaker: Wayne Sheppard. Special Music: Amber Eppinette of 11th Hour. Pastor: Randy Burdeaux.

Bethel Baptist Church, Colfax: Homecoming service, August, 27, 9:45 a.m., Sunday School; 10:45 a.m., worship. There will be a homecoming meal in the Family Life Center after the worship service. Pastor: Carl Gulde.

REVIVAL

First Baptist Church, Simmesport: Revival, August 18-20. Revival services will conclude with the Sunday morning service August 20 when the church celebrates its 144th Homecoming. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Ken Austin.

New Zion Baptist Church, Oak Grove: Revival, August 20-23, Sunday, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. Evangelist: Keith Manuel. Pastor: Mark Presswood.

Elwood Baptist Church, Forest Hill: Revival, August 20-23. Speakers: Will Hall (Sunday, 10:30 a.m.) & Roy Davis (Sunday, 6 p.m.); Mark Robinson (Monday 7 p.m.); Jeff James (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) & Tim Lee (Wednesday, 7 p.m.). Music: Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: Mike Evans.

Trinity Baptist Church, Lake Charles: The Revival, August 20-23, Sunday, 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m. nightly. Guest Speaker: Jay Lowder will bring a message each night, as well as leading school assemblies during the day. A meal will be served Monday through Wednesday night and door prizes given away to guests who attend. Children’s Communicator: Jeff “T-Rex” Bankens. Worship Leader: Leo Day. Pastor: Steve James.

First Baptist Church, Marion: Revival, August 20-24, Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Bubba Hoggatt.

Wallace Baptist Church, Pelican: Family Crusade, August 27-30, 6 p.m. nightly. Evangelists: 2Talk42 Ministries. Pastor: Jeff Jinks, Pastor

Gulf Coast Baptist Association, Morgan City: Gulf Coast Crusade, August 27-30, 6:30 p.m. nightly at the Bayou Vista Community Center. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Worship: Dwight Fitch, Jr., Celebration Church in New Orleans. Director of Missions: Steven Kelly.

Holmesville Baptist Church, Downsville: Revival, August 27-30, Sunday, 10:30 a.m. & 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Jerry Whitman.

Sweetwater Baptist Church, Quitman: Revival, August 27-30, Evangelist: Bob Pitman. Pastor: Wilton Wall.

LAGNIAPPE

Foster Road Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: Friday Night Worship, August 18, 25. Fellowship meal at 6 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Speakers: Oren Conner, First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge (August 18); Praise and Worship (August 25). Pastor: Michael Morris.

First Baptist Church, Golden Meadow: French Rally, August 18, 5 p.m. meal; 6 p.m. Worship. Pastor: Matthew Chouest.

First Baptist Church, Bossier City: Set Free Tour with Big Daddy Weave along with We Are Messengers and Micah Tyler, August 17, 7–10 p.m. Cost: $15 – $50. Pastor: Brad Jurkovich.

First Baptist Church, Keithville: Southern Jubilee Gospel Singing Convention, August 18-19, 6 p.m. on August 18 and 5 p.m. on August 19. Worship: Heaven’s Echoes, Made By Mercy, The Kinsmen, Broken Vessels, and N Him. Emcee: Mike Goodwin. Cost: Free admission but a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 318.925.9476 (Church) or Judy Biggers at 501. 977.6525. Pastor: Mike Stowell.

Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs: The Forge, August 18-19. For students in the sixth – 12th grades. Speaker: Eddie Briery. Worship: Men Among Mountains. Cost: $20 per students (includes meals Saturday & t-shirts. Adults admitted free. If adults want a t-shirt the cost is $5. For questions or more information, call Johnny Morgan 225.278.4772 or email him at johnny@liveoakbaptists.org; or Kuke Hand at 225.953.0434 or email him at coolhandlukeds@yahoo.com.

Bethany Baptist Church, Newellton: Ben Waites in concert, August 20, 11:00 a.m. Pastor: John Holdiness.

Trinity Heights Baptist Church, Shreveport: The Browders – Southern Gospel Group in concert, August 20, 6 p.m. Cost: Free, a love offering will be taken. Pastor: Collin Wimberly.

Antioch Baptist Church, Farmerville: Legacy Five in concert, August 25, 7 p.m. Pastor: Rubin Weaver.

North Shreve Baptist Church, Shreveport: “A Taste of Louisiana”, August 26, 5- 8 p.m. Cost: $10.00 (Adults to 12 years of age) and $6 (children 11 years of age and under). We will have Jambalaya, Etouffee, Gumbo, Fried Catfish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, Red Beans and Rice, Bread Pudding, Pralines and lots more. Come out and enjoy some great Louisiana Cuisine. All proceeds will go toward our building fund. Pastor: Cecil Marr.

First Baptist Church, Bossier City: Honor our Heroes Sunday, August 27, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. Speakers: Lt. Col. Oliver North (retired) and Dallas Police Chief David Brown (retired). Worship: Taylor Rae. Pastor: Brad Jurkovich.

First Baptist Church, West Monroe: Impact, August 28-30, 6 p.m. Speaker: Wade Morris. Worship: Shane Longoria. Cost: $2 at the door each night. This area-wide conference is for students in the sixth through 12th grade gathering to worship and hear from God. This event marks the beginning of the school year and our area churches’ intention to reach the next generation. Pastor: James Doughty.

Social Springs Baptist Church, Ringgold: “Whosoever Will” Men’s Conference, September 2, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Cost: No charge — open to all adult men. Pastor: James Hester.