Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Scottie Gray is the new pastor at New Hope Baptist Church, Monroe.

Ken Ronaghan is the new pastor at Bonita Baptist Church, Bonita.

Brent Avara is the new music minister at Cheniere Baptist Church, West Monroe.

Jimmy Brock resigned as student minister at North Monroe Baptist Church, Bastrop.

Jeremy Glascock is interim pastor at Colyell Baptist Church, Livingston.

Scott (wife Bethany) Shirley is the youth minister at Ellerbe Road Baptist Church, Shreveport.

Roy Davis is interim pastor at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Shreveport.

Cecil Marr is interim pastor at North Shreve Baptist Church, Shreveport.

Scott Mercer is the new director at Camp Living Waters, Loranger.

HOMECOMING

Longview Baptist Church, Deville: 94th Homecoming, May 28, 10:30 a.m. Dinner on the Grounds will follow the services. Speaker: Mike Belgard. Pastor: Robby Poole.

REVIVAL

Lismore Baptist Church, Jonesville: Revival May 21-24, Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Byron Gray.

Welcome Home Baptist Church, Hebert: Revival, May 21-24. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Jim McKeithen.

Red River Baptist Association, Coushatta: Red River Crusade, May 21-28. Evangelist: Sam Moore. Evangelism director: Richard Kaufman, pastor of Martin Baptist Church.

Pisgah Baptist Church, Bernice: Revival, May 28-30. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Jeff Hurst.

First Baptist Church, Marthaville: Revival, May 14-17, Sunday 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, 6 p.m. Speaker: Mike Courtney. Special Music: Four Days Late. Pastor: Matt Haggard.

First Baptist Church, Melville: May 14, a.m. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Worship: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Nat Dutton.

Grand Ecore Baptist Church, Natchitoches: Revival, May 28-June 2. Evangelist: Sam Moore. Pastor: Wayne Hicks.

Southside Baptist Church, Mansfield: 11th Annual Bible Conference, May 29-31, sessions begin at 9 a.m. each morning and 7 p.m. each evening. Pastor: Larry Pridmore.

Lake St. John Community Baptist Church, Ferriday: Revival, May 31-June 3, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Mark Richardson.

LAGNIAPPE

If your church has an organ that it no longer needs and would donate it to a church that flooded, please contact Tommy Hayes at 225.362.2464 of Gray’s Creek Baptist Church, Denham Springs.

New Zion Baptist Church, Covington: Kingsmen Quartet, May 20, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20 at the door. Pastor: Clark Stewart.

First Baptist Church, New Orleans: Men’s golf tournament, May 20. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and golfers tee off at 1 p.m. at the Joe Bartholomew Golf Course. Cost: $40. For more information or to sign-up, contact Taylor.Rutland.fbno.org. Pastor: David Crosby.

Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Slidell: “Follow-U” presented by the Children’s Choir, May 21, 10:15 a.m. Pastor: Dennis Phelps.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, June 1, noon. Speaker: Chuck Kelley, President of the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Melinda Langford (mlangford@fbcpineville.net. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.