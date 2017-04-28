Louisiana Notables

HOMECOMING

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: 180th Homecoming, May 7, 10 a.m. There will be dinner on the grounds following the service. Speaker: Rob Burns. Pastor: Danny Mann.

Maryland Baptist Church, St. Joseph: 75th Homecoming, May 7, 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served following the worship service. Special Music: Brothers in Christ. Pastor: Larry Foster.

Bethel Baptist Church, Franklinton: 110th anniversary, May 7, 10:30 a.m. A potluck dinner will follow services. Everyone is welcomed. Pastor: Joseph Kelley.

REVIVAL

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Columbia: Evangelism Emphasis with Lyndon Longoria, May 7, 11 a.m. Concert of Praise with Kerry Longoria; Revival, May 7-10, Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Special Music: Ben Waites. Pastor: Jerry Hendrixson.

Wilda Baptist Church, Gardner: Soul-winning Sunday, May 7, 6 p.m. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Joey Rudisill.

Antioch Baptist Church, Farmerville: Areawide Youth Revival, May 8-10, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Casey Johnson. Worship Leaders: Broken Vessels. Pastor: Rubin Weaver.

Lismore Baptist Church, Jonesville: Revival, May 21-24, Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Byron Gray.

Welcome Home Baptist Church, Hebert: Revival, May 21-24. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Jim McKeithen.

Red River Baptist Association, Coushatta: Red River Crusade, May 21-28. Evangelist: Sam Moore. Evangelism director: Richard Kaufman, pastor of Martin Baptist Church.

LAGNIAPPE

Judson Baptist Retreat Center, St. Francisville: Adult Fish Fry, May 9. Cost: $10 per person, Worship: Masters-4 Quartet. Registration: 9:30 – 10 a.m., Music begins at 10 a.m., fried fish lunch to follow, after lunch prayer walk or prayer drive JBRC. Please call 225.634.7225 by May 4 to reserve your spot.

First Baptist Church, Hornbeck: National Day of Prayer Prayer Walk, May 4, noon, at Hornbeck Town Hall. Hot dogs will be served after the walk. Pastor: Jack Bell.

First Baptist Church, Lafayette: National Day of Prayer luncheon, May 4, 11:30 a.m. in the FBC Fellowship Hall. Pastor: Steve Horn.

Philadelphia Baptist Church, Deville: National Day of Prayer Community Service, May 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. You are invited to join PBC for a night of prayer & praise. Pastor: Philip Robertson.

First Baptist Church, Many: The Sabine Ministerial Alliance Prayer Walk to coincide with the National Day Of Prayer, May 4, noon. The walk will begin in the parking lot of the First Methodist Family Life Center, go to City Hall, the School Board Offices, the Sabine Parish Courthouse, and then finish at First Baptist. Pastor: Johnathan Bost.

First Baptist Church, Vidalia: May Musical – “In God We Still Trust,” May 7, 6 p.m. Pastor: Wes Faulk.

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Second annual Hebron Golf Tournament, May 13, 2 p.m. shotgun start. Cost: $60 Includes green fee, cart and meal after. This is a 4-person Scramble for men, women, girls and boys at the Greystone Country Club. Sign up at the church or by calling Dan Robichaux at 225.953.5084.

First Baptist Church, Krotz Springs: Mother’s Day Evening of Praise & Worship, May 14, 6 p.m. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Chad Bolfa.

First Baptist Church, New Orleans: Men’s golf tournament, May 20. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and golfers tee off at 1 p.m. at the Joe Bartholomew Golf Course. Cost: $40. For more information or to sign-up, contact Taylor.Rutland.fbno.org. Pastor: David Crosby.

Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Slidell: “Follow-U” presented by the Children’s Choir, May 21, 10:15 a.m. Pastor: Dennis Phelps.