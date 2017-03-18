Louisiana Notables

IN REMEMBERANCE
- Gene Williams, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 18. He was born in Corsicana, Texas in 1927 to Henry and Iola Williams. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor, a Master of Divinity degree and the Doctor of Philosophy degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. After listening to the radio broadcast of old-time evangelist Mordecai Ham, nine-year-old little Gene accepted Christ as his Savior. Later at the age of 15, he started preaching in 1942 when the pulpit supply minister did not show up for a service. By 1944 he had started working at his first church, a Baptist church that met half-time, sharing a building with the Methodists. In 1945 he was ordained into the Gospel ministry and in 1948 was pastoring his first church full-time when he married the former Dorothy Fiew. After serving as pastor of churches in Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, he entered vocational evangelism in 1957. Williams conducted his first missions focused overseas crusade in 1960 in Jamaica. He has led over 2,000 revival meetings in America and over 135 overseas crusades in foreign countries. He founded Williams Ministries in 1959 and in addition to leading revival meetings, Williams served as chairman of the board of the missions ministry now named Concern for the World and produced a gospel television show called World Concern. He taught evangelism and missions at Liberty Baptist Theological seminary with Jerry Falwell in the early 1970’s and became president of Luther Rice Seminary in 1982, serving in that capacity until 1992. He was a member of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and was elected to the “Hall of Faith” of Southern Baptist Evangelists in 2008. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy. He is survived by his three children, Sandra, Randall (Christa), and Tim (Joy), four grandchildren Reagan (Mandy), Judson (Petra), Brittany, and Ashlyn (Gabriel), and 4 great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Tucker, Ivalee and Michayah.
HOMECOMING
- Old Union Baptist Church, Converse: Homecoming, April 2, 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the worship service. Speaker: Murray Hodge, associate pastor at Summer Grove Baptist Church, Shreveport. Special Music: Southern Plainsmen Quartet at 1:15 p.m. Pastor: Alton Middleton.
REVIVAL
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, Natchitoches: Revival, March 26-29, Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Pastor: John Elliot.
- First Baptist Church, Larose: Revival, March 26-29. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Music: Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: Gary Handberry.
- Clarks Baptist Church, Clarks: Revival, March 26-29. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell. Pastor: Jack McKeithen
- Meridian Baptist Church, Beekman: Revival, March 26-29. Evangelist: Casey Johnson. Pastor: Philip Boatright.
- First Baptist Church, Olla: Revival, April 2-5. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Worship: Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: Greg Dunn.
- Longview Baptist Church, Deville: Revival, April 2-5, Speaker: Kerry Skinner. Worship: Kellie and Kristen. Pastor: Robby Poole.
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, Natchitoches: Revival, April 2-5, Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Pastor: John Elliott.
- Midway Baptist Church, Jena: Revival, April 2-5, Sunday, 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Speaker: Rubin Weaver. Pastor: Daniel Breithaupt.
- First Baptist Church, Logansport: Area-wide Crusade at the Logansport Riverfront Stage, April 2-5. Speaker: Gevan Spinney, Louisiana Baptist Convention President. Pastor: Timothy Roberson.
- Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond: Fields of Faith Revival, April 3-5 at SLU’s University Center. Speaker: Walt Barnes, associate pastor of student and discipleship ministries at New Palestine Baptist Church in Picayune, Miss.
- Magnolia Baptist Church, Crowville: Revival, April 13-15. Evangelist: Casey Johnson. Music: Brad Mount. Pastor: Ron Ferrington.
- Social Springs Baptist Church, Ringgold: Revival, April 14-21, Evangelist: Sam Moore. Pastor: James Hester.
- Southside Baptist Church, Jonesboro: Revival, April 16-19. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Wesley Venable.
- First Baptist Church, Jonesville: Spring Revival, April 17-20, 6 nightly. Speaker: Rubin Weaver. Music: Ben Waites. Pastor: Todd Whittington.
LAGNIAPPE
- The Mount Olive Baptist Association is taking resumes for a part-time Director of Missions of their 39 churches. Résumés will be taken until May 31, 2017. Applicants should have a Master’s Degree from an accredited seminary by regional accrediting agencies, or experience deemed sufficient to function in the position. (Ten years of ministry experience). Please mail résumés to Attn: Neil Treme, Glenmora Baptist Church, P. O. Box 237, Glenmora, LA. 71433.
- Temple Baptist Church, Jena: The Kingsmen Quartet in concert, March 23, 7 p.m. For more information, call 318.641.067. Pastor: Jimmy Keene.
- Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Reach 2017 Community Cook Outs, March 25. Members will host cookouts to reach members in the community. For more information, contact associate pastor Danny Mann at brodanny@hebronbc.com.
- Temple Baptist Church, Winnsboro: Deer Creek Baptist Association spring sing, March 26, 5 p.m.
- Maple Springs Baptist Church, Logansport: Women’s Retreat, March 31-April 1, Friday, 6:30-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Join them for fun, food, and fellowship and a Bible Study based on 2 Cor. 5:17. Pastor: Lee McClintock.
- First Baptist Church, DeRidder: 4th Annual Spring Jubilee, April 1, 5 p.m. Featuring 11th Hour the Collingsworth Family, Mark Lanier. Cost: $20. Pastor: Josh Eubanks.
- Cedarcrest Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: Pete Shirokov, Professor of Jewish Studies at Beulah Heights University in Atlanta, will give his testimony, April 2, 5 p.m. Pastor: Neil Caver.
- Lifechurch Louisiana, Ruston: Community Service, April 2, 6 p.m. This event is being sponsored by pastors of the following churches — First Ruston, Cook Baptist, Temple, St. David’s Missionary Baptist, The Bridge Community Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church.
- Cooper Baptist Church, Leesville: Wild Beast Feast, April 2, 5 p.m. Speaker: Johnny Morgan, Obedience 2 Death. Event is free and open to all men and boys. Bring your favorite wild game dish and fellowship. Where: Cooper Baptist Church 853 Cooper Church Rd Leesville LA 71446. Pastor: Edgar Evans.
- Lincecum Baptist Church, Georgetown: Mackey Willis Family in Concert, April 2, 6 p.m. Pastor: Jim Winegeart.
- Siloam Baptist Church, Many: “Meet the Elite”, April 2, 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to come hear some of the country’s top bass anglers as they share fishing stories and their testimony. For more information, contact Mary Gore at 318.645.6601 or tbbaptist@gmail.com. Pastor: Tony Anthony.
- First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, April 3, noon. Speaker: Randy Ponthie, Southern Heritage Bank. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Melinda Langford (mlangford@fbcpineville.net. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.
- Calvary Baptist Church, Alexandria: Jack Zimmerman of Jewish Voice Ministries International, Phoenix will speak on the Passover Seder, April 5, 6 p.m. Pastor: David Brooks.
- Toledo Bend Resort Ministries, Zwolle: Bassmaster Elite Tournament, April 6-9 at Cypress Bend State Park, Many. Join us as we welcome Elite bass fishermen and fans to Toledo Bend by volunteering to Prayer Walk the grounds, walk the crowd for potential gospel conversations, volunteer to help with children’s activities and more. For more information, contact Mary Gore at 318.645.6601 or tbbaptist@gmail.com.
- First West Baptist Church, West Monroe: First West NELA Egg Fest, April 8, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join us at West Monroe High School, Sterlington High School, and West Ouachita High School at 11a.m. Some 100,000 eggs will be scattered across these three fields. Kids up to 5th grade will be able to pick up eggs in this family-friendly event.
- First Baptist Church, New Orleans: Easter Egg Hunt, April 9, 4-5:30 p.m. This FREE event is for children birth through 6th grade & their parents and includes arts & crafts, the telling of the Easter story, snacks, and our annual Easter Egg Hunt. For more information or to register, contact faye.scott@fbno.org. Pastor: David Crosby.
- The Bayou Church, Lafayette: Annual Spring picnic and Easter Egg Hunt, April 9, 4:15 p.m. All children (birth-5th grade) are invited to search for 7,000 eggs packed with candy and prizes in one of four designated fields. Then, we’ll continue the festivities with family fun games such as sack races, three-legged races, and more. Pack a picnic for your family or enjoy a hot dog meal (includes chips, drink, dessert) for $3. There will be live music and a good time. Pastor: Mike Walker.
- Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Palm Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m. Easter egg hunt will follow the worship service. Lunch will be provided; Maundy Thursday, April 13. This is a service of remembrance and communion will be observed; Good Friday, April 14, Movie night featuring the movie — “Risen”; Resurrection Sunday – He Is Risen, April 16, 10 a.m.
- Brookwood Baptist Church, Shreveport: Annual preschool & kids Easter Egg Hunt, April 9, 12-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided under the covered area at the north end of the building and there will be inflatables, crafts and egg hunts for preschool age kids as well as school age kids. Bring your Easter baskets and an appetite.
- First Baptist Church, Lafayette: Saviour, A Modern Oratorio, April 13-14, 7-8:30 p.m. Ballet Magnificat! joins the First Baptist Choir and Orchestra to present this Easter musical. The presentations are free and tickets are not needed. Pastor: Steve Horn.
- First Baptist Church, Winnsboro: Good Friday Egg Hunt, April 14, 10 a.m. this for children ages 3 to 10 years of age. Pastor: Craig Beeman.
- University Baptist Church, Thibodaux: Easter Egg Hunt, April 15, 1-3 p.m. at Eagle Park. This is for babies thru 10 years old only. Bring your own basket or bag. For more information, call 985.446.5818.
- Trinity Heights Baptist Church, Shreveport: Community Easter Egg Hunt, April 15, 10 a.m. – noon. There will be 15,000 eggs, a petting zoo, face-painting and great door prizes. Pastor: Collin Wimberly.
- Elm Grove Baptist Church, Bossier City: Easter Egg Hunt, April 15, 11 a.m. There will be more than 3,000 eggs and this is for children from birth thru 5th grade. Easter Sunrise Service, April 16, 7 a.m. at the Red River Marina Pavilion Pastor: Brian Prucey.
- First Baptist Church, Shreveport: Scramble Up South Highlands 2017 (Egg Hunt), April 15, 9 a.m. Pastor: Jeff Raines.
- Airline Baptist Church, Bossier City: Easter Egg Drop, April 15, 10-11:30 a.m. Pastor: Terry Young.
- Barksdale Baptist Church, Bossier City: Community Easter Egg Hunt April 15, 2-4 p.m. There will be food, games, crafts, bouncy houses and egg hunts for toddlers- 5th grade. Pastor: Calvin Hubbard.
- First Baptist Church, Haughton: Community Easter Egg Hunt, April 15 at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex, 10 a.m.-noon. Pastor: Gevan Spinney.
- First Baptist Church, Ruston: Easter Egg Hunt, April 16, 10:15-10:45 a.m. located inside FBC. Easter Service, April 16, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pastor: Chris Craig.
- North Monroe Baptist Church, Monroe: Easter at the Coliseum, April 16, 10 a.m. Pastor: Bill Dye.
- First Baptist Church, Many: Easter Musical “Because He Lives – Amen!” on Easter Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. Pastor: Jonathan Bost.
- North Monroe Baptist Church, Bastrop Campus: Easter services, April 16, 10:30 a.m. The Bastrop campus is moving services to the M.A.C. Morehouse Activity Center on Easter Sunday.
- Northeast Baptist School, Monroe: 9th Annual Golf Tournament, April 21, Chennault Park. Noon, registration/lunch at noon, 1 p.m., shotgun start. This is a 4-Man scramble. Cost: $100 per person. Registration forms available at the Associations Center, the School, or online at www.nelba.net. For more information call the school at 318.325.2077 or log onto www.mynbs.org.
- First Baptist Church, Bossier: Jeremy Camp in concert, April 21, 7 p.m. The concert will also feature Citizen Way. For more information, call 318.746.7940. Pastor: Brad Jurkovich.