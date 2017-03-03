Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Michelle Beaty resigned as children’s minister at New Chapel Hill, West Monroe.

HOMECOMING

Old Union Baptist Church, Converse: Homecoming, April 2, 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the worship service. Speaker: Murray Hodge, associate pastor at Summer Grove Baptist Church, Shreveport. Special Music: Southern Plainsmen Quartet at 1:15 p.m. Pastor: Alton Middleton.

REVIVAL

Cotile Baptist Church, Boyce: Revival/Homecoming, March 9-11, 7 p.m. March 9-11, 11 a.m. March 12. Speakers: Dobie Perkins (March 9), Grady Dodge (March 10), Randy Ellis (March 11) and Wayne Dunn (March 12) when Cotile Baptist will celebrate its 35th Homecoming. All are invited to join. Pastor: Johnny Miller.

Antioch Baptist Church, Farmerville: Remember, Rejoice & Reload 100 More Bible Conference, March 10-12, Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday 10:30 p.m. Speakers: Jerry Chaddick, Sonny Simpson, Casey Johnson, Jeremy Pruitt, and Jeff Flenniken. Special Music: 11th Hour. Pastor: Rubin Weaver.

Bethel Baptist Church, Houma: Revival, March 12-15. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Jimmy Autin.

Coteau Baptist Church, Houma: Revival – Delivering the Word, March 12-15, Sunday 9 a.m. & 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. Speaker: Jeffery Q. Friend, Suburban Baptist Church, New Orleans. Worship: The LeFevre Quartet. Pastor Wayne Hunt.

Magnolia Baptist Church, Converse: Revival, March 19-22. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Amador Santos.

Memorial Baptist Church, Longville: Revival, March 19-22. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell. Pastor: Jimmy Clark.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, Natchitoches: Revival, March 26-29, Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Pastor: John Elliot.

First Baptist Church, Larose: Revival, March 26-29. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Bill Britt. Music: Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: Gary Handberry.

Clarks Baptist Church, Clarks: Revival, March 26-29. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist.

Meridian Baptist Church, Beekman: Revival, March 26-29. Evangelist: Casey Johnson. Pastor: Philip Boatright.

LAGNIAPPE

Larry Baldridge available for interim, supply, pastorate and revivals. Call or text 337.250.3954 or email larrybal01@gmail.com. (Please include your phone number.)

Elwood Baptist Church, Forest Hill: Ordination service for Wade Jenkins, March 12, 2:30 p.m. Ordination Council will gather at 2 p.m. and there will be a reception following the service in the education center. Pastor: Michael Evans.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: Pound the Pavement 5K and 1 mile fun run, March 11, 8 a.m. Cost $20 for 1 mile fun run, $35for 5K. Proceeds go to church’s youth and children ministries. There will be a brief award ceremony following the race. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.

Toledo Bend Baptist Resort Ministry, Zwolle: 2017 Spring workday, March 11, 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Please bring tools/supplies according to what activity you would like to participate in, such as raking/lawn care, sorting, cleaning, etc. For more information, call either Mary Gore or Danny Warmack at 318.645.6601.

Crossroads Baptist Church, Farmerville: The Sanctuary Quartet, March 12, 10:45 a.m., Pastor: Jeff Freeman.

Cotile Baptist Church, Boyce: 11th Hour in concert, March 12, 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 318.793.8847. Pastor: Johnny Miller.

First Baptist Church, Thibodaux: Kellie and Kristen singing for D-Now, March 17-19, Pastor: Kevin Celestin.

First Baptist Church, Zachary: Agricultural Missions Fellowship Annual Meeting, March 18, 9 a.m. Speaker: Jeff Palmer, executive director of Baptist Global Response. Lunch will be provided. Anyone interested in this kind of mission’s activity is welcome to attend.

Ouachita Baptist Church, West Monroe: Sportsman banquet and silent auction, March 18, 5 p.m. Speaker: Ray Mears. Pastor: Mike Holloway.

First Baptist Church, Lafayette: Steve Green in concert, March 19, 6 p.m. Cost: Free. Pastor: Steve Horn.