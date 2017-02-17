Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Lee James has resigned as music director at Homewood Baptist Church, Alexandria.

Curtis (wife Kristy) Owens is the new pastor at Crockett Point Baptist Church, Crowville.

Mickey Bounds resigned as pastor of Delhi First Baptist Church; now serving as interim pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Oak Grove.

HOMECOMING

Fair Park Baptist Church, West Monroe: Anniversary Sunday, March 5. Pastor: Waymond Warren.

REVIVAL

New Hope Baptist Church, DeQuincy: Revival, February 26 – March 1. Service times: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., nightly, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Jason Townley, Music: Mackey Willis Family, Pastor: Roland Hebert.

Vatican Baptist Church, Carencro: Harvest Sunday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Pastor: Chad Thibodeaux.

Pine Grove Baptist Church, Pineville: Revival, Feb. 26- March 1, Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Ken Gilmore.

Bonita Road Baptist Church, Bastrop: Revival, March 5-8, Sunday 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. Evangelist: Casey Johnson, (Sunday), Rubin Weaver (Monday), Craig Franklin (Tuesday), Gevan Spinney (Wednesday). Music: Tory DarDar Family. Pastor: Casey Johnson.

Antioch Baptist Church, Farmerville: Remember, Rejoice & Reload 100 More Bible Conference, March 10-12, Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday 10:30 p.m. Speakers: Jerry Chaddick, Sonny Simpson, Casey Johnson, Jeremy Pruitt, and Jeff Flenniken. Special Music: 11th Hour. Pastor: Rubin Weaver.

LAGNIAPPE

Riverview Baptist Church, Alexandria: The Jim Brady Trio, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Cost: free (a love offering will be taken). Pastor: David Newton.

Louisiana Church, Abita Springs: Dove Award winners The Isaacs in concert, March 3, 7 p.m. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken. For more information, call Amy Keene at 985.373.7387. Pastor: Jerel Keene.

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: Skeet Shoot sponsored by HBC men’s ministry, March 4, 9 a.m. – noon. Cost: $60 (includes meals, drinks and 100-shot course.) Shells not provided. For more information contact Dan Robichaux at 225.953.5084.

Coteau Baptist Church, Houma: Celebration of Wayne Hunt’s 10th anniversary as the church’s senior pastor, March 5, 9 a.m. There will be a dinner on the grounds immediately following Sunday school at noon. Pastor: Wayne Hunt.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, March 6, noon. Speaker: Rick Brewer, Louisiana College President. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Melinda Langford (mlangford@fbcpineville.net. Free concert featuring the Southwestern Singers from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, March 9, p.m., in the sanctuary Pastor: Stewart Holloway.

Crossroads Baptist Church, Farmerville: The Sanctuary Quartet in concert, March 12, 10:45 a.m., Pastor: Jeff Freeman.

Cotile Baptist Church, Boyce: 11th Hour in concert, March 12, 1:30 p.m. Pastor: Johnny Miller.

First Baptist Church, Thibodaux: Kellie and Kristen in concert, March 17, Pastor: Kevin Celestin.

First Baptist Church, Zachary: Agricultural Missions Fellowship Annual Meeting, March 18, 9 a.m. Speaker: Jeff Palmer, executive director of Baptist Global Response. Lunch will be provided. Anyone interested in this kind of mission’s activity is welcome to attend.

Ouachita Baptist Church, West Monroe: Sportsman banquet and silent auction, March 18, 5 p.m. Speaker: Ray Mears. Pastor: Mike Holloway.