Louisiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Mike Smith resigns as pastor of Brookwood Baptist Church, Shreveport.

Mark Cole is the new NextGen pastor at First Baptist Church, West Monroe.

Ed Baldwin is the new pastor at Sharp Baptist Church, Lena.

Josh Eliff is the pastor at First West, Calhoun.

David Brown is the pastor at Refuge Church, Monroe.

REVIVAL

First Baptist Church, Patterson: Revival, Jan. 29-Feb. 1, Sunday, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening thru Wednesday, 6 p.m. Evangelist: The Lisembys. Pastor: Michael D. Reichard, Jr.

Sugartown Baptist Church, Sugartown: Revival, Feb. 2-5, Thursday thru Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. Evangelists: The Lisembys.

Social Springs Baptist Church, Ringgold: Harvest Sunday, Jan 29. Evangelist: Sam Moore. Pastor: James Hester.

Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, Spearsville: Revival, Feb 5-8. Evangelist: Sam Moore. Pastor: Adam Hill.

Wilda Baptist Church, Gardener: Revival, Feb. 8-12. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Pastor: Joey Rudisill.

LAGNIAPPE

Earnest Little is available for interim or supply. Call 318.663.2770.

The Evangeline Baptist Association is recognizing Wallace Primeaux on his 90th birthday at the end of January. Primeaux is the former Director of Missions for Evangeline and Gulf Coast Associations (1973- 1994) and is presently the pastor at Esther baptist Church (1994 to present).

First Baptist Church, Haughton: Shine 2017 Kickoff event for Women’s Ministry, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. Speaker: Jinny Henson. She and her husband John co-authored the book “Maggie Lee for Good” following Maggie Lee’s tragic death in a church bus accident in 2009. Cost: Free. For more information, email women@fbchaughton.org or call 757.788.9537. Pastor: Gevan Spinney.

First Baptist Church, Bossier City: PLACE Conference, Jan. 27-28, Friday, 6-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Speaker: Jay McSwain. This conference will equip church leaders in volunteer ministry placement, personal discovery, coaching and connecting. For more information, call First Bossier at 318.746.7940. Pastor: Brad Jurkovich.

Jefferson Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: BAGBR Women’s Missions fellowship, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – noon. Speaker: Ruth Ripken, Author/Missionary. This is a women only conference and fellowship. Childcare is available by reservation by emailing danatruitt@bagbr.org. For more information, call 225.296.3943.

Summer Grove Baptist Church, Shreveport: Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association Call to Prayer II, Jan. 29, 6 p.m. Pastor: Aaron Burgner.

First Baptist Church, LaRose: WeRCalled in concert, Jan. 29, 6 p.m. Pastor: Gary Handberry.

Kingsville Baptist Church, Kingsville: Summit Revival Conference presented by Life Action, Jan. 29-Feb. 5. Designed for the entire church family, Revival Summits provide a one-of-a-kind experience of reconnecting with God and transforming relationships. Pastor: Bart Walker.

Zoar Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge World Missions Conference, Jan. 29, 6 p.m. Speaker: Nik Ripkin, New York Times #1 best-selling author and veteran overseas worker. Child care will be provided, RSVP for childcare 225.296.3943. Director of Missions: Tommy Middleton.

First Baptist Church, Ponchatoula: Johnny Hunt Men’s Conference Simulcast, Feb. 3-4. Friday’s schedule begins with dinner at 5 p.m., praise and worship at 5:30 p.m. and Johnny Hunt speaking from 6-8:40 p.m. Saturday morning begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast and morning breakout, praise and worship at 8:15 a.m., and Johnny Hunt speaking from 8:30-11:15 a.m. Cost: $15. Pastor: David Cranford.

Woodland Park Baptist Church, Hammond: Disaster Relief Roundtable, Feb. 3-4, Pastor: Scott Thompson.

Longview Baptist Church, Deville: Community-wide Marriage Enrichment Conference, Feb. 3-5. Speakers: Stephen and Annie Chapman, Letting the Carpenter Build your Marriage. Cost: Free. Pastor: Robby Poole.

First Baptist Church,Tullos: Kellie and Kristin in Concert, Feb. 4, Pastor: Scott Smith

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, Feb. 6, noon. Speaker: Adam Jonson, LSUA Athletic Director. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Melinda Langford (mlangford@fbcpineville.net. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.

First Baptist Church, Tioga: Men’s chili cook-off, Feb. 8. Pastor: Tim Hisaw.

The Lord’s Church, Kentwood: University of Equipping presents a Biblical view of Human Identity: Who has the authority to choose gender? Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-noon, Speaker: Hal Stewart. Cost: Free with donations being accepted at the door. Pastor: Don Meadows.

First Baptist Church, Pontchatoula: Evening concert with The Foto Sisters, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Pastor: David Cranford.

First Baptist Church, Ruston: Ted DiBiase, WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler, will give his testimony, Feb. 12, 8:45 & 11 a.m. Pastor: Chris Craig.

Longview Baptist Church, Deville: 2Talk42 Ministries presents sharing the Gospel thru ventriloquism and puppetry, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. Puppeteers: Brian & Vicki Cockerham. Pastor: Robby Poole.

First Baptist Church, Hornbeck: 28th Annual Wild Game Feast, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. Speaker: Hank Parker, Legendary bass fisherman and host of “Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine.” Pastor: Jack Bell.

Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs: The Art of Marriage, Feb. 17-18, Friday 6-9:00 p.m. Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. There are six sessions in total. Cost: $50 (Includes Study Materials and Refreshment both days).