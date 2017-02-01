Louisiana DR team’s assistance prove blessing to stroke victim

By Message Staff

WOODWARD, Okla. – A small team of Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers was removing debris from the yard of a home damaged by a mid-January ice storm when they encountered a resident in need of Jesus’ love.

By the end of their conversation, the team members had accomplished their mission – sharing a cup of cold water in Jesus’ name.

According to Louisiana Baptists state disaster relief director Gibbie McMillan, Woodward, Okla., resident Linda Hunter suffered a stroke a few days before an ice storm snapped trees in half and knocked down power lines. Noticing Hunter was in need of equipment to help exercise her arm weakened by the stroke, the team members traveled to the local hardware store, where they purchased a pulley apparatus that would enable her to strengthen her arm.

The team returned a day later, finding Hunter in good spirits for their service.

“When disaster relief workers respond they are ready to help people deal with their needs if at all possible,” McMillan said. “These people care about people first then do what they can to make a difference. “

The teams from Eastern Louisiana and Washington Baptist associations worked in Woodward from Jan. 22 to 31. They were part of a larger force of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers, who have completed 624 jobs (projects), prepared 3,342 meals, washed 232 loads of laundry and presented the Gospel to 62 people, four of who accepted Christ as their personal Savior.