Louisiana College releases draft of 2020 vision plan

Louisiana College has released a draft version of its Vision 2020 plan to move the university forward toward the ultimate goal of enrolling 1,500 students by the year 2020.

In a four-page letter e-mailed to the Baptist Message, LC President Rick Brewer outlined how he believes God has blessed the Louisiana Baptist entity since August 2016. Brewer shared in the letter some highlights for LC in the areas of faith integration, academics, student life and enrollment, athletics and institutional advancement.

“Transformation continues to be Louisiana College’s reality,” Brewer wrote in the letter. “From the campus to classrooms to curb appeal, transformation is the watchword. Guiding us toward a transformational future is our VISION 2020 Strategic Plan. A product of collaboration among faculty, staff, administration, Board of Trustees and Board of Visitors, VISION 2020 cites the myriad of methods to move LC toward the plan’s ultimate goal: enrolling 1,500 students by the year 2020. Still in draft status, you may view VISION 2020 under the news heading at LC’s website (lacollege.edu).

“VISION 2020 is the proposed forecast, but as you read the remainder of this report, you will easily see how God has blessed the College since last August, and has done so in ways we could not have imagined or implemented without His providence.”