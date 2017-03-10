Louisiana College to play LSU at Alex Box Stadium March 14

By Louisiana College sports information

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana College baseball has added a midweek game to its schedule for Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. against LSU in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The addition to both team’s schedules comes after a rained out contest earlier this week between LSU and San Diego. The Wildcats had an open date on Tuesday, and will fill the spot on the Tigers schedule next week. With the addition of the LSU game, the Wildcats are now scheduled to play a total of six games in five days after the conclusion of the Marler Ford Classic at Billy Allgood Field this weekend.

Wildcats assistant Matt Byrnes said, “LSU is a great team with great tradition. We have the upmost respect for their program and look forward to a great night of baseball.”

LSU and LC have met 22 times since 1914, most recently in 2012, when the Tigers posted a 10-2 win over the Wildcats.

Over the past few decades, the Wildcats and the Tigers have played some tightly contested games, including a 7-5 Wildcat victory over LSU in 1994 and a close 2-1 LSU win three years earlier in 1991.