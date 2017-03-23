Louisiana College honoring legendary Coach Billy Allgood

PINEVILLE (LCNews) — Louisiana College will honor former legendary coach Billy Allgood March 29 at 3:30 p.m. by dedicating a new sign on the campus at the entrance to Billy Allgood Field.

Allgood came to LC as head basketball coach and assistant football coach in 1959. He was appointed athletic director in 1965 and was given head baseball coach responsibilities in 1969.

Athletes from that 1959 team have led in procuring the sign and planning the dedication ceremony. Two of those athletes — Bobby Tindall and Larry Ladner — will be on-hand to speak at the dedication.

In 26 years as basketball coach, Allgood’s teams won 327 games, which ranks him sixth all-time among college basketball coaches in the state.

Twice, Allgood was chosen NAIA District 30 Coach of the Year, and he was picked as coach of the North team in the 1979 and 1980 Louisiana collegiate all-star games. In 1986, the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches tabbed him “Mr. Louisiana Basketball,” and the group inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 1990. Allgood has also been elected to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Allgood’s 1969-70 team, led by Billy Jones, became the first in school history to win 20 games.

Included among those wins was an upset of Texas-El Paso in 1977.

The 1978-79 squad, just a year removed from posting the upset at UTEP, went 22-7 and reached the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in school history as Paul Poe earned All-American honors.

In 30 years as the school’s baseball coach, Allgood posted hundreds of more wins – coaching in more than 1,000 games – including a historic upset of defending national champion LSU in 1994. It was the first time an NAIA school had beaten a reigning NCAA Division I national champion.

Allgood concluded his career at LC in 1998, which included a stint as LC’s athletic director.

This event is free, and is open to the public.

John Marcase and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame website contributed to this story.