Louisiana College helps close the TOPS gap

By Norm Miller, LC News

PINEVILLE (LCNews) – With the anticipated reduction in TOPS, Louisiana College in Pineville is closing the college tuition affordability gap by offering to qualified enrolling freshmen and transfer students who live on campus the G. Earl Guinn Scholarship.

“Louisiana College takes seriously the value and proven advantages of campus residential life,” said Rick Brewer, president of Louisiana College. “Residential students perform at a higher level academically, adapt more quickly for life after college, and establish lifetime relationships.”

Brewer said LC is also “serious about the shortfall created by TOPS cuts and how that affects families with college-bound students. We are as committed to making college affordable as we are in continuing our rich tradition of academic excellence and heritage of spiritual development.”

The G. Earl Guinn Scholarship is named in honor of Louisiana College’s 5th president. He served from 1951 to 1975.

LC has significantly reduced tuition for international students enrolling in the college for the first time to a cost that is more than 60 percent less than peer institutions. Qualified enrolling freshmen will pay at only $10,000 for two, 12-18 hour semesters for the 2017-18 academic year, with housing included.

To cover the cost of housing, students must participate in a work grant program comprised of 10 hours per week for 12 weeks per semester. Or, students may choose from housing options ranging from $2,000-$3,000 annually.

“We have yet to find any peer institution offering such a financial advantage to international students,” Brewer said. “Our strategy is intentional and missional as we blend academic excellence with curricula built upon a Christian worldview.”

International students with a TOEFL score of 60-79 will be assisted by LC’s robust ESL program. Students with a TOEFL score of at least 80 are exempt from ESL.

LC also recently rolled out several other scholarship incentives for parents and prospective students to consider.

The C.S. Lewis Scholarship will, among other benefits, award $8,500 annually to freshmen who scored at least a 28 on the ACT and allow them to participate in a cohort studying the life and writings of Lewis, a 20th-century literary scholar who held academic posts at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

“Louisiana College desires to reward high school students who excelled academically and who aspire to continue the level of Christian impact upon culture that C.S. Lewis had,” Brewer said. “In his Christian influence and intellectual acumen, Lewis reflects LC’s integration of faith and learning.”

The Francis A. Schaeffer Christian Worldview Scholarship awards qualifying enrolling freshmen $2,500 per year for four years. A key component of qualifying for the Schaeffer Scholarship is completion of the 12-lesson church-based study “Thinking Like a Christian: Understanding and Living a Biblical Worldview.”

More details of scholarships are located at www.lacollege.edu. Interested persons may also call 1.800.487.1907, or send email to admissions@lacollege.edu.