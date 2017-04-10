Louisiana College announces new missions and ministry program and scholarship, dedicates engineering classroom

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

PINEVILLE – Louisiana College celebrated several “firsts” Monday, April 10.

During a press conference, the school announced a new degree, new scholarship and the grand opening of its first engineering classroom.

To equip young men and women called to be marketplace missionaries from central Louisiana to the ends of the earth, LC will offer a new bachelor’s degree in missions and ministries. Those who qualify as freshmen will automatically receive $6,000 annually through the Dr. Fred Lowery Scholarship, named after the retired pastor of First Baptist Church in Bossier City.

The degree will be offered through the School of Missions and Ministries, formerly the Division of Christian Studies. This school will have emphases on apologetics, biblical studies, church planting, evangelism, missions and pastoral ministry.

“I see God raising up even in this room young people who say I want to be like Paul, to be a tentmaker,” said LC President Rick Brewer. “To go to an Omaha, a Kansas City, a Houston, a Dallas, a Los Angeles and plant churches and share the Gospel, but not to have to count and depend upon income from those people you are trying to reach.

“I believe there’s a generation wanting to do that,” said Brewer. “And I believe there’s a good number in this room that are wanting to do that. I believe that we’re going to see 10, 20, 30 students together go and plant churches based on what they learn here.”

Lowery said the need for training Christian college students to make a difference in the world has never been greater.

“We can’t keep doing church like we’ve been doing church or we want reach this generation,” Lowery said. “I am just excited about the missions and ministries program because that’s what you want to see happen. You want to train these precious young men and young women to realize this is a new day, it’s a different culture. And we have to be willing to change.

“This program is exciting because of what can happen in the future,” he continued. “Encouraging and training pastors, missionaries, church planters and worship leaders is critical today,” he continued. “And I believe it’s more critical than ever before. And you’re taking this responsibility seriously. I want to thank you for your vision and willingness not to do just things as usual, but to be looking at the future, and to be interested in making a difference in the lives of every student and heading them in the right direction.”

NEW ENGINEERING CLASSROOM

Following the announcement about the new missions and ministry program and scholarship, school officials held a ribbon cutting, dedication and open house of the recently outfitted Tara Terrill Engineering classroom in Cavanaugh Hall.

In September 2015, Brewer and Louisiana Tech President Les Guice agreed on a 3+2 agreement, which allows qualified students to complete three years of pre-engineering classes at LC and finish the remaining two years at Louisiana Tech. Upon completion, the student will have earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in five years.