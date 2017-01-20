Louisiana Baptists say atmosphere for inauguration is ‘Absolutely electric!’

By Will Hall, Message Editor

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Baptists in the nation’s capital say the atmosphere is “absolutely electric” as they await the official ceremony marking the transfer of power between Barack H. Obama and Donald J. Trump.

Patti Hankins, wife of Louisiana Baptist Convention Executive Director David Hankins, said the crowds at purposely Christian activities were enormous, including a line more than two blocks long to attend a special prayer service Thursday at Greater New Hope Baptist Church – an event sponsored by Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, a Louisiana Baptist who is interim pastor of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Greenwell Springs.

But even just visiting congressional offices in the Capitol and taking part in festivities around the city, she said, “The Christian presence here is so strong, you can feel it!”