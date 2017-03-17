Louisiana Baptist women celebrate missions at annual meeting

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

MANDEVILLE – Scheduled for March 31-April 1 at First Baptist Church in Mandeville, the Louisiana Baptist Woman’s Missionary Union will hold a Mission Celebration and its 117th Annual Meeting, highlighting how the WMU is participating in what God is doing in the state, North America and around the world.

“The scriptural focus for this year’s Mission Celebration is Jeremiah 17:7-8, which challenges us to be grounded, knowing our purpose; to be growing, actively involved in missions with mind, body and soul; and to be bearing fruit, to be productive kingdom women,” said Janie Wise, Louisiana Baptists’ women’s missions and ministry strategist. “When we meet in Mandeville, we will celebrate missions and WMU organizations on mission in our churches. We also desire to be challenged to seek God’s guidance in all our mission efforts.”

The event kicks off Friday evening with a missions fair at 5 p.m. and a general session at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday morning, at 7:15, the Louisiana Baptist Nursing Fellowship will hold its annual breakfast, which is open to members and other interested health care professionals.

There will be a prayer experience during the morning session and new WMU officers will be elected Saturday, as well.

A mission brunch will conclude the weekend.

During the two-day meeting, there will be a missions effort to collect backpacks filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, Bibles and more for the Mississippi River Christmas Ministry.

Four main speakers are set to headline the weekend, including Cindy Townsend, executive-treasurer of the WMU and women’s ministries at the Mississippi Baptist Convention, who will make a return to the state where she once served as LBC women’s missions and ministry director. Townsend will be joined in speaking by:

— Gibbie McMillan, men’s ministry and disaster relief director for Louisiana Baptists;

— Gina Roberts, with the International Mission Board; and,

— Lena Plunk, mobilization consultant for WMU of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Missions Celebration and WMU Annual Meeting is sponsored by Louisiana Baptists’ Women’s Missions and Ministry and partially funded by the Cooperative Program.

The $25 cost to attend the celebration includes lunch. An additional $10 fee is required for Baptist Nursing Fellowship breakfast. Registration deadline is March 22.

The registration forms for the dinner on Friday, the breakfast on Saturday and more about what items are needed for the backpacks are available at louisianabaptists.org/WMC.

For more information, e-mail wmm@louisianabaptists.org or call 318.448.3402.