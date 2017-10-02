Louisiana Baptist congressman voices support for tax reform

As Congress considers a fiscal 2018 budget this week, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Benton) is among the Republican House members in support of his party’s top goal of overhauling the tax code.

“Our federal tax code is more than 60 times longer than the Bible, and it contains none of the Good News,” Johnson, a member of First Baptist Church in Bossier City, said in a statement. “It has been over 30 years since we updated the tax system, and it is well past time for reform. The Republican plan will create more jobs, fairer taxes and bigger paychecks for working-class Americans and small businesses. We must unleash the free market and get our economy back on track. Passing meaningful tax reform is a crucial first step in completing that mission.”