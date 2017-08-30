Louisiana Baptist churches established as collection sites for Harvey relief

By Message Staff

Louisiana Baptists throughout the state are responding to Tropical Storm Harvey with collection centers. The list includes drop-off dates and what they are collecting:

First Baptist Church, Lafayette

1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette 70501

(337) 233-1412

The church will collect items 2 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 30, for delivery to evacuation centers in Texas and Lake Charles. Supplies also will be collected 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

Items to be collected are:

Blankets (new)

Pillows (new)

Air mattresses (new)

Basic toiletries

Toilet paper

Basic medical supplies

Styrofoam cups

Napkins

Gatorade

Paper towels

Paper plates

Plastic forks, knives and spoons

Medium duty type gloves

Band-Aids

Neosporin

Laundry detergent

Hand wipes

Sandwich-sized Ziploc bags

Paper bags

Hand soap

Christ’s Community Church, Denham Springs

26574 Juban Rd., Denham Springs 70726

225-791-9333

The church will receive items from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A trailer will leave when it is full or Sept. 11, whichever comes first.

Items include:

Underwear

Socks

Blankets

Towels

Pillows

Plastic bins

Gloves

Large contractor trash bags

Family of Grace Church, Alexandria

4200 MacArthur Dr., Alexandria 71302

318-443-1400

Items include:

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Soap

Hand sanitizer

Hair brushes

Combs

Clothing for all ages (socks, underwear, shoes, shirts, pants)

Blankets

Pillows

Air mattresses

First Baptist Church, Provencal

123 Maple St., Robeline 71469

318-472-8464

Items include:

Basic toiletries (hygiene products, diapers, etc.)

Blankets

Pillows

Toilet paper

Styrofoam cups

Napkins

Paper towels

Plastic forks, spoons and knives

Medium duty type gloves

Band-Aids

Neosporin

Paper plates

Laundry detergent

Hand wipes

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Mudout Supplies:

5 gallon buckets or similar size plastic tote

Rubber gloves

Dust masks

Germ-X

Measuring tape

Flashlights

Batteries for flashlights

Utility knives

Chalk line

First aid ointment

Band-Aids

2-quart Clorox

Hydrogen peroxide

Wash clothes

Goggles

Gloves

Ziploc bags

East Leesville Baptist Church, Leesville

266 Alexandria Hwy., Leesville 71446

318-239-3733

Items include:

Plastic tubs

DampRid

Bleach

Diapers

Underwear (unused only please)

Socks

First Baptist Church, DeRidder

2030 Hwy. 171, DeRidder 70634

337-463-9047

The church will receive items from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Items include:

Plastic tubs

DampRid

Bleach

Diapers

Underwear (unused only please)

Socks

First Baptist Church, Haughton

105 East Washington Ave., Haughton 71037

318-949-2441

Items include:

Rubber gloves

Dust masks

Water nozzles

Germ-X

Measuring tape

Flashlights

Batteries for flashlights

Utility knife

Chalk line

First aid ointment

Band-Aids

Two-quart Clorox

Hydrogen peroxide

Wash clothes

Goggles

Gloves

Ziploc bags

First Baptist Church, Winnfield

201 E Court St., Winnfield 71483

318-628-3544

Items include:

Rubber gloves

Dust masks

Water nozzles

Germ-X

Measuring tape

Flashlights

Batteries for flashlights

Utility knives

Chalk line

First aid ointment

Band-Aids

Two-quart Clorox

Hydrogen peroxide

Wash clothes

Goggles

Gloves

Ziploc bags

Istrouma Baptist Church, Baton Rouge

10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge 70816

225-295-0775

Items include:

Gallon spray bottles

Rubber gloves

Wheelbarrows

Hammers

Crow and pry bars

5-gallon buckets

Face masks with a vent

Fans

Dehumidifiers

Brooms

Square shovels

Gatorade

Powerade

No clothes

The church is also asking for Shockwave to be shipped to their location through clicking on the link below. The shipping address should be: Istrouma Baptist Church, ATTN: Terry Bracey, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. They are requesting either gallon size or 1o ounce be purchased and shipped.

Westside Baptist Church, Natchitoches

6834 Hwy. 1 South, Natchitoches 71457

318-352-2383

Items include:

Basic toiletries (hygiene products, diapers, etc.)

Blankets

Pillows

Toilet paper

Styrofoam cups

Napkins

Paper towels

Plastic forks, spoons and knives

Medium duty type gloves

Band-Aids

Neosporin

Paper plates

Laundry detergent

Hand wipes

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Mudout Supplies:

5 gallon buckets or similar size plastic tote

Rubber gloves

Dust masks

Germ-X

Measuring tape

Flashlight

Batteries for flashlights

Utility knives

Chalk line

First aid ointment

Band-Aids

2-quart Clorox

Hydrogen peroxide

Wash clothes

Goggles

Gloves Ziploc

Ziploc bags

District 8 Missions Office, Natchitoches

143 Taylor Road, Natchitoches 71457

318-352-4090

Items include:

Basic toiletries (hygiene products, diapers, etc.)

Blankets

Pillows

Toilet paper

Styrofoam cups

Napkins

Paper towels

Plastic forks, spoons and knives

Medium duty type gloves

Band-Aids

Neosporin

Paper plates

Laundry detergent

Hand wipes

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Mudout Supplies:

5 gallon buckets or similar size plastic tote

Rubber gloves

Dust masks

Germ-X

Measuring tape

Flashlight

Batteries for flashlights

Utility knives

Chalk line

First aid ointment

Band-Aids

2-quart Clorox

Hydrogen peroxide

Wash clothes

Goggles

Gloves

Ziploc bags

LifePoint Community Church, Mansura

1526 Leglise St., Mansura 71350

(318) 253-5654

The church will accept donations 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Tuesday and noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Items to be collected are:

Rubber gloves

Dust masks

Water nozzles

Germ-X

Measuring tape

Flashlights

Batteries for flashlights

Utility knives

Chalk line

First aid ointment

Band-Aids

Two-quart Clorox

Hydrogen peroxide

Wash cloths

Goggles

Gloves

Ziploc bags

The Lamar Dixon Center in Gonzales also is accepting supplies to be dropped off under barns No. 7 and 8.

9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales 70737

225-450-1009

The supplies will be transported to Texas. Items can be donated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Items include:

Bottled water

Gatorade

Plastic totes

Regular, work or vinyl gloves

Mops and mop buckets

Garbage bags large and extra large

Clorox and Clorox wipes

Mold killer

Baby wipes

Hammers

Mask for cleaning

Rubber boots

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Old towels

Vinegar

Ziploc bags

Saws

Squeegees

Batteries

Fans

Hose pipes

Hand sanitizer

Dehumidifiers

Washing detergent

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shampoo

Soap

Towels

Washcloths

Toilet paper

Laundry detergent

Basic medical supplies

First aid kids

Bottled water

Gatorade

Powerade

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Flashlights

Batteries for flashlights

Goggles

Heavy duty work gloves