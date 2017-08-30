Louisiana Baptist churches established as collection sites for Harvey relief

By Message Staff
Louisiana Baptists throughout the state are responding to Tropical Storm Harvey with collection centers. The list includes drop-off dates and what they are collecting:
First Baptist Church, Lafayette
1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette 70501
(337) 233-1412
The church will collect items 2 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 30, for delivery to evacuation centers in Texas and Lake Charles. Supplies also will be collected 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Items to be collected are:
Blankets (new)
Pillows (new)
Air mattresses (new)
Basic toiletries
Toilet paper
Basic medical supplies
Styrofoam cups
Napkins
Gatorade
Paper towels
Paper plates
Plastic forks, knives and spoons
Medium duty type gloves
Band-Aids
Neosporin
Laundry detergent
Hand wipes
Sandwich-sized Ziploc bags
Paper bags
Hand soap
Christ’s Community Church, Denham Springs
26574 Juban Rd., Denham Springs 70726
225-791-9333
The church will receive items from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A trailer will leave when it is full or Sept. 11, whichever comes first.
Items include:
Underwear
Socks
Blankets
Towels
Pillows
Plastic bins
Gloves
Large contractor trash bags
Family of Grace Church, Alexandria
4200 MacArthur Dr., Alexandria 71302
318-443-1400
Items include:
Deodorant
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Soap
Hand sanitizer
Hair brushes
Combs
Clothing for all ages (socks, underwear, shoes, shirts, pants)
Blankets
Pillows
Air mattresses
First Baptist Church, Provencal
123 Maple St., Robeline 71469
318-472-8464
Items include:
Basic toiletries (hygiene products, diapers, etc.)
Blankets
Pillows
Toilet paper
Styrofoam cups
Napkins
Paper towels
Plastic forks, spoons and knives
Medium duty type gloves
Band-Aids
Neosporin
Paper plates
Laundry detergent
Hand wipes
Bug spray
Sunscreen
Mudout Supplies:
5 gallon buckets or similar size plastic tote
Rubber gloves
Dust masks
Germ-X
Measuring tape
Flashlights
Batteries for flashlights
Utility knives
Chalk line
First aid ointment
Band-Aids
2-quart Clorox
Hydrogen peroxide
Wash clothes
Goggles
Gloves
Ziploc bags
East Leesville Baptist Church, Leesville
266 Alexandria Hwy., Leesville 71446
318-239-3733
Items include:
Plastic tubs
DampRid
Bleach
Diapers
Underwear (unused only please)
Socks
First Baptist Church, DeRidder
2030 Hwy. 171, DeRidder 70634
337-463-9047
The church will receive items from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Items include:
Plastic tubs
DampRid
Bleach
Diapers
Underwear (unused only please)
Socks
First Baptist Church, Haughton
105 East Washington Ave., Haughton 71037
318-949-2441
Items include:
Rubber gloves
Dust masks
Water nozzles
Germ-X
Measuring tape
Flashlights
Batteries for flashlights
Utility knife
Chalk line
First aid ointment
Band-Aids
Two-quart Clorox
Hydrogen peroxide
Wash clothes
Goggles
Gloves
Ziploc bags
First Baptist Church, Winnfield
201 E Court St., Winnfield 71483
318-628-3544
Items include:
Rubber gloves
Dust masks
Water nozzles
Germ-X
Measuring tape
Flashlights
Batteries for flashlights
Utility knives
Chalk line
First aid ointment
Band-Aids
Two-quart Clorox
Hydrogen peroxide
Wash clothes
Goggles
Gloves
Ziploc bags
Istrouma Baptist Church, Baton Rouge
10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge 70816
225-295-0775
Items include:
Gallon spray bottles
Rubber gloves
Wheelbarrows
Hammers
Crow and pry bars
5-gallon buckets
Face masks with a vent
Fans
Dehumidifiers
Brooms
Square shovels
Gatorade
Powerade
No clothes
The church is also asking for Shockwave to be shipped to their location through clicking on the link below. The shipping address should be: Istrouma Baptist Church, ATTN: Terry Bracey, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. They are requesting either gallon size or 1o ounce be purchased and shipped.
Westside Baptist Church, Natchitoches
6834 Hwy. 1 South, Natchitoches 71457
318-352-2383
Items include:
Basic toiletries (hygiene products, diapers, etc.)
Blankets
Pillows
Toilet paper
Styrofoam cups
Napkins
Paper towels
Plastic forks, spoons and knives
Medium duty type gloves
Band-Aids
Neosporin
Paper plates
Laundry detergent
Hand wipes
Bug spray
Sunscreen
Mudout Supplies:
5 gallon buckets or similar size plastic tote
Rubber gloves
Dust masks
Germ-X
Measuring tape
Flashlight
Batteries for flashlights
Utility knives
Chalk line
First aid ointment
Band-Aids
2-quart Clorox
Hydrogen peroxide
Wash clothes
Goggles
Gloves Ziploc
Ziploc bags
District 8 Missions Office, Natchitoches
143 Taylor Road, Natchitoches 71457
318-352-4090
Items include:
Basic toiletries (hygiene products, diapers, etc.)
Blankets
Pillows
Toilet paper
Styrofoam cups
Napkins
Paper towels
Plastic forks, spoons and knives
Medium duty type gloves
Band-Aids
Neosporin
Paper plates
Laundry detergent
Hand wipes
Bug spray
Sunscreen
Mudout Supplies:
5 gallon buckets or similar size plastic tote
Rubber gloves
Dust masks
Germ-X
Measuring tape
Flashlight
Batteries for flashlights
Utility knives
Chalk line
First aid ointment
Band-Aids
2-quart Clorox
Hydrogen peroxide
Wash clothes
Goggles
Gloves
Ziploc bags
LifePoint Community Church, Mansura
1526 Leglise St., Mansura 71350
(318) 253-5654
The church will accept donations 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Tuesday and noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Items to be collected are:
Rubber gloves
Dust masks
Water nozzles
Germ-X
Measuring tape
Flashlights
Batteries for flashlights
Utility knives
Chalk line
First aid ointment
Band-Aids
Two-quart Clorox
Hydrogen peroxide
Wash cloths
Goggles
Gloves
Ziploc bags
The Lamar Dixon Center in Gonzales also is accepting supplies to be dropped off under barns No. 7 and 8.
9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales 70737
225-450-1009
The supplies will be transported to Texas. Items can be donated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Items include:
Bottled water
Gatorade
Plastic totes
Regular, work or vinyl gloves
Mops and mop buckets
Garbage bags large and extra large
Clorox and Clorox wipes
Mold killer
Baby wipes
Hammers
Mask for cleaning
Rubber boots
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Old towels
Vinegar
Ziploc bags
Saws
Squeegees
Batteries
Fans
Hose pipes
Hand sanitizer
Dehumidifiers
Washing detergent
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Shampoo
Soap
Towels
Washcloths
Toilet paper
Laundry detergent
Basic medical supplies
First aid kids
Bottled water
Gatorade
Powerade
Bug spray
Sunscreen
Flashlights
Batteries for flashlights
Goggles
Heavy duty work gloves