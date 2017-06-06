Lottie Moon falls $11.3 million; Annie Armstrong down $13.1 million

By Will Hall, Message Editor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LBM)—The Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee released financial data, June 2, showing the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering has fallen short $11.3 million, or about 7 percent, compared to last year, in funds received by the Nashville entity for the Richmond-based International Mission Board.

The IMB also receives LMCO gifts directly, but unlike the SBC Executive Committee, officials with the overseas mission entity have declined to give periodic updates, preferring to announce only a final tally, which it has yet to do.

Meanwhile, the same database indicates the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, which composes 49 percent of the budget for the North American Mission Board, is down $13.1 million, or more than 37 percent, year-to-date (only one month following Easter, and just four months before the end of the accounting year).

For context about the two special offerings, year-to-date giving for all national causes through the Cooperative Program has been relatively stable, but down about $1.4 million, or off about 1 percent, compared to the same time frame last year.

LOTTIE MOON

The Christmas offering hit an all-time high of $165.8 million only a year ago, when Southern Baptists responded with generosity to IMB’s revelations about chronic overspending and the need for personnel reductions.

IMB leaders had forecast an even larger offering for this year, announcing in November 2016 it had crafted a balanced budget for 2017 using an anticipated windfall of what they predicted would be another record year of giving.

At that time, IMB leaders said “projected receipts (as of October) for calendar year 2016 are $170.5 million.”

But they shared with trustees that they had developed the 2017 financial plan using only about $163.1 million of that amount.

Still, the LMCO composes more than 60 percent of the IMB’s current budget, and it is unknown what immediate impact the financial shortfall will have on operations.

In 2016, the IMB reduced its then 4,800-member personnel force by nearly a quarter, or 1,132 field missionaries and U.S.-based staff, due to 6 years of spending “more than people were giving us,” officials said, including in 2014 and 2015 the development of its operating budget based on expectations built on a $175 million Christmas offering goal, despite years of not coming close to this amount.

The IMB adjusted its official goal this year to only $155 million, but still budgeted on the larger amount it was counting on for the LMCO.

The accounting year for the LMCO is June 1 through May 31.

ANNIE ARMSTRONG

Southern Baptists set a near record in giving to the AAEO last year, contributing $58.9 million, just shy of the $59.3 million donated in 2008.

Mike Ebert, NAMB’s executive director for public relations, said the $13.1 million year-to-year decline, to date, in the special offering was consistent with variations in previous years when Easter was celebrated in late April instead of March.

In charts provided by email, he shared historical data showing this year’s offering is on pace to reach about $58 million.

“You can see, based on recent history, we are fully expecting the offering to catch up and finish strong again this year,” he wrote.

NAMB officials set a 2017 AAEO goal of $70 million, but only budgeted about $60.5 million of this amount in its overall financial plan of $123.8 million.

The accounting year for the AAEO is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.