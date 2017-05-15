Location of Cenla Pregnancy Center announced

ALEXANDRIA – The Cenla Pregnancy Center soon will have a permanent home.

Scheduled to be made official later this week with the signing of the lease, the center will be located at 1254 MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, next to the Baptist Building. The 5,660-sq.-ft. facility for the Cenla Pregnancy Center will feature an area for counseling, ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and educational classes. The center should open sometime in the fall.

“We are thrilled to finally have a location,” said Brian Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Church in Pollock. “God did more than we ever expected him to do when we first prayed about this idea. It’s been an amazing display of God’s people coming together.”

The center will not only equip pregnant women with the necessary education to go through with the birth of their unborn child but provide them with tools for biblical-based parenting.

Gunter said the organization has opened a search for a full-time executive director to oversee the day-to-day operations of the center. The center also will employ some part-time workers, though three pro-life physicians have agreed to volunteer their time to work at the facility.

Beginning May 26, the center will be open every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. to accept lightly-used items, with the exception of clothing, that pregnant women and their newborns may use. Donations of furniture to be used inside the center also can be dropped off then.

Monetary donations or submissions of resumes for the executive director position should be mailed to 2201 Melrose St., Pineville, LA 71360.