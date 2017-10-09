The list: American clergymen who defended slavery

By Ron F. Hale

The American Civil War has gotten bloodier over the last decade!

David Hacker, a demographic historian from Binghamton University in New York, conducted research on newly digitized census data from the 19th century recalculating the death toll of the Civil War. The historic death tally has been approximately 620,000 men for over 100 years. Hacker’s new count reaches 750,000 men, and upwards to the staggering possibility of 850,000 men.

The trail

Who bears part of the blame for this red river of blood and the lingering costs and consequences of American slavery?

This article will shed light on those who defended the institution of chattel slavery in America. Their writings, speeches, and sermons left a traceable trail. If you are a student of history or theology many of the names on the list will shock you!

How could some of the most sophisticated people in America not see that the sin of slavery denied the self-evident truth “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness?”

The historian

Dr. Larry E. Tise is a noted historian, researcher, archivist, author, and professor at East Carolina University. He has served as State Historic Preservation Officer in both North Carolina and Pennsylvania. He helped found the National Council on Public History and the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers. This article leans on his painstaking research and the writing of his book Pro-slavery: A History of the Defense of Slavery, 1701-1840, 1987. He holds two degrees from Duke University and a PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Based on extensive studies of pro-slavery books, pamphlets, speeches, biographical collections, and a quest to discover and explain the racism found in the many defenses of slavery, Tise judges that most historians have treated pro-slavery ideology morally rather than historically. Like finding the tail of a long serpent protruding from a dark hole, Tise slowly but surely extracts the American ideology of pro-slavery from its shadowy history and into the light by studying those who wrote in the defense of American slavery.

Proslavery defenders

Surprisingly, Tise erases the old myth that pro-slavery arguments began in the Old South in the nineteenth century. He shows that beginning in 1701, pro-slavery ideology was prevalent during the colonial and revolutionary years – first in New England.

Chapter Six has Tise pinpointing the America defenders of Slavery from 1790-1865. The length of this article will be extended by his list of 275 pro-slavery clergymen from the North and South who wrote, taught, and preached as ideological defenders and sociopolitical leaders of American slavery. This group represents the elite of both ministry and American society, some of the most superbly educated, socially aware, and powerfully stationed in our nation. Almost half of all defenses of slavery published in America came from these pro-slavery ministers.

Tise discovered that proslavery clergymen came from every state and many European countries. Men from the North and New England dominated the first generation (born before 1800) of pro-slavery clergymen. According to their birth years, he found three separate cohorts of men: 82 were born before 1800; 87 were born between 1801-1815; and 93 born between 1816-1839. The first generation reached maturity prior to the rise of abolitionism; the second group near the peak of the first abolition crisis of the 1830s; and the latter during the last decade before the Civil War.

Of those born overseas: Germany, England, and Ireland loom largest. Massachusetts produced as many pro-slavery clergymen writing in the defense of slavery as Georgia. Charleston gave birth to more pro-slavery preachers than any city in the nation, with fourteen.

Tise indicates that four Protestant denominations gave our nation the most pro-slavery ministers. In fact, 77 percent of them grew up as Presbyterians, Episcopalians, Congregationals, or Baptists. The author states that, “over one-half (60.2 percent) were from the three major Calvinist churches.” By far, Presbyterians delivered the most formal defenses of slavery in America, and published the most writings. Presbyterians represented one-third of all proslavery clergymen.

Sixty percent of all proslavery clergy graduating from an American college or university received their degrees from schools north of the Mason and Dixon’s Line ; Yale University educated the most proslavery pastors, with South Carolina College second, and Princeton University coming in third. Of seminary educated clergy, Princeton Theological Seminary graduated more men who led in these three areas: formal defenses of slavery, pro-slavery writings, and pro-slavery and war sermons. In an age when few Americans benefited from extended educational opportunities, pro-slavery ministers were among the best educated in American society.

The elite

As social influencers, pro-slavery clergymen sat in the editor’s chair of at least 121 separate periodicals or newspapers. By 1861, many pro-slavery clergymen had moved to the highest ecclesiastical positions in America; percent were serving at the highest office in their church, while another 10 percent were in positions of denominational leadership. Almost 15 percent had assumed faculty or administrative positions at colleges and universities. More than one-half worked their way into influential city pulpits.

Before listing the 275 pro-slavery clergymen, it should be stated that most ministers did not write in the defense of slavery. It cannot be determined how many held pro-slavery convictions and spoke and preached them. Tise is dealing with men who wrote defending the institution of slavery and its perpetuation on American soil.

An example of ministers who were not “men of their times” or driven by moneyed interests were the Sandy Creek Baptists in South Carolina. Their Baptist Association voted in 1835 to condemn the practice of slavery as inconsistent with the spirit of the Gospel of Christ and voted to exclude members who would not abandon the practice of slavery. Many other clergymen never supported slavery and many joined and led the abolition movement started by the great Christian leader, William Wilberforce in Great Britain.

Days before dying, the great Methodist revivalist John Wesley wrote encouraging William Wilberforce to depend totally on the Lord as he fought to end the slave trade and the practice of slavery. Wesley called slavery “that execrable villainy, which is the scandal of religion” and “unless God has raised you up for this very thing, you will be worn out by the opposition of men and devils.”

The list

Dr. Tise lists those ordained clergymen who had published a book, a pamphlet, or a periodical article defending slavery as an indefinite perpetuation of servitude. Tise has no pretension that this list represents all such men.

Nehemiah Adams

John Bailey Adger

Samuel James Pierce Anderson

James Osgood Andrew

George Dodd Armstrong

Joseph Mayo Atkinson

Thomas Atkinson

Isaac Stockton Keith Axson

John Bachman

Thomas Bacon

Rufus William Bailey

Robert Baird

Samuel John Baird

Joseph S. Baker

Samuel Davies Baldwin

William Barlow

William Hazzard Barnwell

Otto Sievers Barten

Henry Biddleman Bascom

Archibald John Battle

George Addison Baxter

Samuel Benedict

Phillip Berry

Daniel Perrin Bestor, Sr.

George Washington Blagden

Albert Taylor Bledsoe

Seth Bliss

Joseph Luke Blitch

Jonas Bondi

Jonathan Boucher

Nathaniel Bowen

James Pettigru Boyce

Ebenezer Boyden

William Theophilus Brantly

William Tomlinson Brantly

William Henry Brisbane

Iveson Lewis Brookes

David Brown

William Gannaway Brownlow

Samuel J. Bryan

William Calmes Buck

John Lansing Burrows

William C. Butler

Gabriel Capers

William Capers

Theodore Clapp

Simon Clough

John Calkins Coit

Calvin Colton

Amasa Converse

Moncure Daniel Conway

William Carey Crane

Nathaniel Macon Crawford

Moses Ashley Curtis

Lucious Cuthbert, Jr.

Robert Lewis Dabney

John Leadley Dagg

Frederick Dalcho

William Tucker Dickinson Dalzell

William C. Dana

Amos Cooper Dayton

Thomas Lockwood DeVeaux

Andrew Flinn Dickson

David Seth Doggett

Simeon Doggett

Daniel Isaiah Dreher

John Dubose

Thomas Sanford Dunaway

James Alexander Duncan

Samuel Dunwoody

William Woodward Eells

James Habersham Elliott

Stephen Elliott

John England

Charles Andrews Farley

Benedict Joseph Fenwick

Jesse Babcock Ferguson

Isham Randolph Finley

Theophilus Fisk or Fiske

Robert Fleming

Frederick Freeman

George Washington Freeman

Richard Fuller

John Fulton

James Clement Furman

Richard Furman

Christopher Edwards Gadsden

Christopher P. Gadsden

John Lafayette Girardeau

Richard S. Gladney

Alexander Glennie

William Graham

William Henry Green

Alexander Gregg

James K. Gutheim

William T. Hamilton

Charles Hodge

John F. Hoff

Jonathan M. Hoffmeister

Moses Drury Hoge

William James Hodge

Adam Tunno Holmes

John Henry Hopkins

Samuel Blanchard How

George Howe

William Bell White Howe

Robert Boyte Crawford Howell

John Hughes

Bernard Illowy

Ferdinand Jacobs

George Jacobs

Henry Jacobs

Devereux Jarratt

Jeremiah Bell Jeter

Charles Colcock Jones, Sr.

Hugh Jones

John Jones

George Junkin

Henry Keeling

James Ryland Kendrick

Francis Patrick Kenrick

Lender Ker or Kerr

William Knox

Ulrick Vilhelm Koren

John Michael Krebs

Drury Lacy

James Sanford Lamar

Sylvanus Landrum

Peter Laurentius Larsen

Joseph Spry Law

William T. Leacock

P.R. Leatherman

Hanson Lee

Leroy Madison Lee

Isaac Leeser

Edwin Leigh

Max Lilienthal

Andrew Agate Lipscomb

Augutus Baldwin Longstreet

John Chase Lord

Nathan Lord

William Wilberforce Lord

James Adair Lyon

Alexander McCaine

John B. McFerrin

William Henry McIntosh

James Alphonsus McMaster

Samuel Brown McPheeters

Holland Nimmons McTyeire

David Magie

Charles Dutton Mallory

Adolphus Williamson Mangum

Basil Manly, Jr.

Basil Manly, Sr.

Auguste Marie Martin

William Meade

Thomas Francis Meagher

Patrick Hues Mell

Alexander Gardiner Mercer

Thomas Meredith

Maximillian J. Michelbacher

James Warley Miles

Charles Frederic Ernest Minnigerode

John Mitchel

Arthur Mitchell

Elisha Mitchell

James Cake Mitchell (born James

Mitchell Cake)

Thomas Vernor Moore

Philip P. Neely

Alexander Newton

William Norwood

Jacob Aall Ottesen

Benjamin Morgan Palmer

Benjamin Morgan Palmer (nephew of

above)

John Paris

Joel Parker

George Patterson

Thomas Ephraim Peck

Napoleon Joseph Perche

George Foster Pierce

Henry Niles Pierce

Charles Cotesworth Pinckney

William Swan Plumer

Leonidas Polk

Edward Albert Pollard

Abner A. Porter

Rufus Kilpatrick Porter

Jehu G. Postell

Nathaniel Alpheus Pratt

William Otis Prentiss

Herman Amborg Preus

Josiah Priest

Robert Quartermann

James Beverlin Ramsey

Alfred Magill Randolph

Morris Jacob Raphall

Edward Reed

William Rees

John Jefferson DeYampert Renfroe

Nathan Lewis Rice

Richard Henderson Rivers

John Robinson

Stuart Robinson

Frederick Augustus Ross

William Henry Ruffner

John Andrew Scott, Sr.

William Anderson Scott

Samuel Seabury

William H. Seat

James Shannon

Wilhelm Sihler

Alexander Sinclair

Philip Slaughter

Robert Newton Sledd

James A. Sloan

Jacob Henry Smith

Whitefoord Smith

William Andrew Smith

James Smylie

Thomas Smyth

Ichabod Smith Spencer

Urbane C. Spencer

Gardiner Spring

Edward Josiah Stearns

John Steele

Joseph Clay Stiles

Thornton Stringfellow

Moses Stuart

F. Sturgis

Thomas Osmond Summers

Henry H. Talbird

Samuel Kennedy Talmage

A. W. Thomas

Thomas Thompson

Thomas C. Thornton

James Henley Thornwell

Isacc Taylor Tichenor

Henry Holcombe Tucker

Joel W. Tucker

Henry Allen Tupper

Simon Tuska

Henry Jackson Van Dyke

Charles Stuart Vedder

William H. Vernor

Augustin Verot

Francis Vinton

Carl Ferdinand Wilhelm Walther

Ebenezer Wills Warren

Jared Bell Waterbury

William Hamilton Watkins

Benjamin Joseph Webb

Judah Wechsler

Nathaniel Sheldon Wheaton

William Wheelwright

William Spotswood White

George Whitefield

John Thomas Wightman

William May Wightman

Calvin Henderson Wiley

Albert Williams

D. Williams

Richard Hooker Wilmer

John Leighton Wilson

Joseph Ruggles Wilson

Joshua Lacy Wilson

Samuel Ramsey Wilson

William Winans

Edwin Theodore Winkler

Thomas Sumner Winn

Hubbard Winslow

Isaac Mayer Wise

My driving-factor in writing this article can be blamed on my 4th grade teacher. She was a mass-paddler. Our wholesale dose of deliberate pain usually happened as we (the boys) marched single-file to or from the cafeteria. One wrong step or juvenile giggle and her swift justice ran through us like veal through a meat grinder.

Regretfully, since every boy got paddled, no one clearly knew “who” committed the initial transgression.

Clearly these 275 men participated and prolonged the sin of slavery in America.

Ron F. Hale has served as a pastor, denominational leader, and religion writer. He currently serves a SBC congregation in his hometown of Jackson, Tennessee, and may be reached at RonFHale@yahoo.com