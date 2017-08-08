LC’s summer Bridge program spans the gap

By Jared Clark, LC News

PINEVILLE (LCNews) – Louisiana College celebrates the success of its inaugural Bridge program with a 94 percent pass rate.

“We had 27 students this summer and we held them to a high standard,” said Lillian Purdy, director of the month-long remediation that met June 26 – July 27.

The Bridge program — an academic initiative providing potential freshmen the assistance needed to help meet enrollment requirements — includes remedial English and math, and instruction in test-taking and study skills.

Students were eager to participate and to excel, Purdy said, noting that some were as much as 30 minutes early to class, and almost all completed the program with perfect attendance.

“We have handed these students the tools for success in college,” Purdy added.

English professor Jeannie Gauthier was “pleasantly surprised to find this group of young men and women with such a positive attitude and strong work ethic.”

“Thank you so much for helping me get my son on track with school,” wrote one Bridge student’s parent in a text message to LC’s Athletics Director Reni Mason. “I’m so glad he chose you and LC because everyone there seems to care for my child like I do, and that makes me feel amazing especially when he’s away from home.”

“Instilling confidence in students is a Bridge program goal, but for a parent to respond so positively indicates that the compassion of our faculty extends beyond the classroom and into the home,” said Rick Brewer, president of Louisiana College. “We are richly blessed to have faculty of this calibre, whose educational convictions enrich the mind and inspire the heart.”

Brewer said he is “thankful for the faculty and staff who ensured the success of our inaugural Summer Bridge cohort. A 94 percent pass rate gives credence to this unique student learning approach.”

Adjunct professor Elizabeth Lindsay praised the students in her math course: “The intense schedule of the program was tough, but has resulted in great improvements in the math ability of each student. Every student improved in the course based on pre-test and post-test scores.”

Lindsay said the students left the campus “with smiles and lots of hugs for me. Each one was excited to go home but also to return to Louisiana College to start their full college experience.” Lindsay promised the students she would “be available in the future to help them in any way possible.”

LC’s Bridge program will continue each semester this academic year, with multiple sessions planned for the summer of 2018 to aid even more prospective students at the beginning of their college journeys.

“Our eventual goal is to teach 100 percent of our students who need English and Mathematics remediation during the summer before they matriculate as full time students in the subsequent fall semester,” Brewer said.

For more information about LC’s Bridge program, contact Dr. Lillian Purdy via email: lillian.purdy@lacollege.edu. Or call 318.487.7517.