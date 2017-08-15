LC ‘welcoming committee’ rolls out red carpet for incoming freshmen

By Message Staff

PINEVILLE (LBM) – Moving day can be hectic, and even a little chaotic, but the presence of a large welcoming committee Saturday, Aug.12, made all the difference for Louisiana College’s incoming freshmen and transfer students.

Campus administration, members of the community, campus staff, football players and even the cheerleaders were on hand to welcome the new arrivals while also offering a ‘helping hand’carrying in their personal items.

While final enrollment numbers will not be available until the final day of registration Aug. 28, LC President Rick Brewer is optimistic that the incoming freshmen class will be larger than last year’s. He said it is possible 330 new freshmen and 70 transfer students could enroll at LC for the fall semester, an increase from 250 freshmen and 50 transfer students for the 2016-2017 academic year.

“The growth the college is experiencing is a result of the Lord blessing the work of our faculty, coaches, staff, administration through innovative strategies for student recruitment, scholarships, spiritual development, athletics and academic programming,” Brewer said in an e-mail to the Baptist Message. “The LC family passionately pursues the college’s mission for Christ-centered educational excellence with a vision for Preparing Graduates and Transforming Lives. Indeed, the mission and vision of Louisiana College is resonating with pastors, youth pastors, parents and educators region wide given this second year of significant enrollment growth. We are experiencing the turnaround of a solid Christian college committed to equipping students for not just a job, career or graduate school but for life.”

Hannah Hantz was assisted by her family as they quickly finished unpacking the room before joining others for a complimentary lunch at the school cafeteria.

Hantz originally planned to attend McNeese State University in Lake Charles but reopened her search after learning more about it from a friend who is a member of her church, Bible Baptist Church in Dequincy.

“I’m so excited to be here and experience God’s plan for me here at LC,” she said. “I originally planned to go to McNeese State University in Lake Charles and then I really felt like that’s not where God wanted me to go.

“My friend told me about this place; she went here and graduated from it and took me on a tour,” she said. “And I fell in love with it.”

Soto Kubo came to LC in part because of the opportunity to play soccer.

“I’m pretty excited to be here on campus and get ready for a new year,” Kubo said. “The season is starting pretty soon and I’m ready for whatever happens.”