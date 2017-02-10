LC trustees unanimously pass resolution on SOGI

By Norm Miller, Louisiana College Communications

PINEVILLE — Louisiana College trustees unanimously passed and signed a resolution supporting the principles noted in the “Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion” document on Jan. 31, 2017.

LC President Rick Brewer was among the 75 initial signatories of the the “Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion” document, which may be viewed here.

The trustees’ resolution reads as follows:

BE IT RESOLVED, that the Louisiana College Board of Trustees approves the Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion document which affirms Americans’ freedom to peacefully live according to their beliefs and opposes government coercion or censorship of fellow citizens who have different views, and do hereby demonstrate public support to this initiative by signature on this day, January 31st, 2017.

The “Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion” document recognizes the continuing erosion of religious liberty of various organizations and businesses as sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) are added as protected classifications via federal, state, and local legislation.

“Out country was founded upon religious liberty,” said Dr. Rick Brewer, president of LC. “While SOGI laws strive for inclusivity, they have the opposite effect on those whose religious freedom is violated.”

“I am grateful for the Board of Trustees’ commitment in standing with me and the millions of other Americans who cherish religious liberty,” Brewer said.