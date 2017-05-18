LC students to minister among Native Americans

PINEVILLE (LCNews) – Louisiana College students will serve for a week this summer among the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Omak, Washington, located in the north central part of the state.

Joining the combined ministry efforts of the Twin Bridges and Parkview Baptist Churches of Alexandria, are LC students Katherine Boswell, sophomore Social Work major; Morgan Carlock, sophomore English major; Jonathan Clark, sophomore and Social Work major and worship leader at Twin Bridges; David Kim, junior Christian Studies major; and John Phillips, junior Christian Studies major and youth minister at Twin Bridges.

The June 3-10 mission trip includes 21 people sharing responsibilities in Vacation Bible School, where volunteers will be teaching children songs about Jesus, sharing the Gospel with stories, showing God’s love through creative crafts, and unifying the group through recreational activities. The team will lead a teen Bible study each night.

LC students will serve food to the homeless each morning.

John Phillips, one of the student leaders of the mission trip, has a heart for those in need of encouragement, saying that the Native Americans in this area “are a people group living in spiritual darkness, yet they hunger for the one true God.”

“There are no Southern Baptist Churches on the reservation, and the closest one is more than 30 miles away,” said Phillips. “The Native Americans are unnoticed by most mission teams and depend on teams like ours to shine the light of the Gospel.”

The LC students planning to go “appreciate prayers as we begin preparation for the trip through fundraising events,” said Boswell, who noted the team will sell t-shirts to help support the ministry.

For more information about this effort and how you can support it, please call Twin Bridges Baptist at 318-448-1751.