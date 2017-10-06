LC enrollment continues to climb

By Norm Miller, LC News

PINEVILLE (LCNews) – For two years running, Louisiana College’s upward trend in enrollment continues, with a 24 percent increase in 2017’s freshman class.

Last year’s saw a 14 percent increase, reversing a five-year downward spiral that began in 2010 under previous school leadership. Louisiana College began its fall semester welcoming 310 freshmen and a 9 percent overall enrollment increase.

Since becoming president in April 2015, LC President Rick Brewer is continually “pressing on,” as his team often hears him say. He immediately began revitalizing the school’s standing in the community to ensure its future, by creating the Louisiana College 2020 Vision with a primary goal of raising enrollment to 1,500 students.

“When our Board of Trustees unanimously elected Brewer as president, we did so in the confidence that his previous 28 years of leadership success in Christian higher education would continue at Louisiana College,” said Dr. Randy Harper, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“We believe it has because the significant increase in enrollment is directly due to Dr. Brewer and his leadership team who has implemented his vision.”

Professor of English and Coordinator of Academic Advising Lillian Purdy, also has confidence in the changes: “New faculty, new programs, beautiful landscaping, upgrades to buildings, and 300-plus first-time freshmen. What a great way to start the 2017 school year. The positive accomplishments on the campus seem to create high expectations for the students and the faculty and staff.”

At the core of the 2020 Vision is Louisiana College’s mission to provide a quality education with a strong foundation of faith in Jesus Christ and Christian worldview.

Reagan Franklin, a 2017 music education graduate, said, “Professors not only taught me in the classroom, but they mentored me outside of the classroom. I not only learned how to be a good teacher, but how to think critically, how to love people, and how to defend my faith in Christ.”

The college is offering multiple new degree programs, including a 100 percent online BS in Criminal Justice, Pre-engineering Bachelor’s in Science in partnership with Louisiana Tech University, as well as new graduate degrees such as MS in Nursing, MA in Teaching and MS in Social Work.

Under Brewer’s leadership and personal devotion to Louisiana College, the school’s once diminishing reputation has been drastically transformed, accreditation has been secured, and there’s a much more inspiring future for students, faculty, and the state of Louisiana.