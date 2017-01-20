LC announces new library director

By Kaitlyn Moore

PINEVILLE (LCNews) – Concluding a months-long, nationwide search, Louisiana College tapped Mr. Howard “Rusty” Tryon Jr as director of the College’s library.

“We are blessed to have Mr. Tryon join the LC family as the director of our library,” said Dr. Rick Brewer, president of Louisiana College. “We were keenly interested in adding a Christian leader to our team and someone who was student centered. He has exceeded our expectations because these attributes were obvious from Rusty’s background and interview.”

Tryon comes to LC from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., where he was Head of Collection Management for 4.5 years. Tryon told LCNews he is “highly attracted to the Christian identity and mission of Louisiana College.”

Previously, Tryon was acquisitions librarian at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo., where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. He also holds a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University. Tryon also earned an undergraduate degree in German and International Relations from Indiana State University.

“We are thrilled to fill this critical role with someone of Rusty’s credentials and heart for academics,” Brewer said. “The vision and expertise that Rusty brings will ensure a smooth transition from the superb leadership and dedicated service from Mr. Terry Martin, our former director, who recently retired after serving the College for 23 years.”

Beyond providing support services for students, the library should be, Tryon said, “a partner for academic success.” In terms of resources, services, and space, Tryon wants the facility to be “a model of a 21st century library.”