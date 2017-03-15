LC announces C.S. Lewis Honors Scholars Program

By Norm Miller, LC News

PINEVILLE — Louisiana College has announced a new C.S. Lewis Scholarship and established a cohort as part of a newly launched Honors Program. Enrolling freshmen who scored a 28 or higher on the ACT are eligible for the annual scholarship of $8,500.

“These academic innovations are Louisiana College’s rewards to high school students who excelled academically, and who aspire to continue the level of Christian impact upon his culture C.S. Lewis had,” said LC President Rick Brewer. “Lewis — whose intellectual acumen and Christian influence — exemplifies one who integrated his faith and learning, thus reflecting our goal of preparing graduates and transforming lives.”

Additional advantages of being a C.S. Lewis Scholar include:

– attending classes focused on C.S. Lewis and his writings;

– representing LC as an ambassador at Christian worldview conferences;

– mentoring other students academically;

– interning at local industries and businesses that relate to your major;

– upon approval, pursuing additional courses beyond the 18-hour maximum; and

– at student’s expense, studying at Oxford University, where C.S. Lewis taught.

Leading the cohort of C.S. Lewis scholars will be Russell L. Meek, who was a member of the Honors College at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark. “Being in an Honors College challenged me academically and awoke in me a curiosity and passion for learning that has never left me. It changed my life,” said Meek.

Meek is assistant professor of Old Testament and Hebrew. He holds a PhD in Biblical Studies (Old Testament) and an MA in Biblical Languages from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned a BA in History and Spanish, with honors, at Henderson State University.

“My experience as a Presidential Honors program participant during my undergraduate years was significantly instrumental in preparing me for a lifetime of learning, leading, and serving,” said Brewer. “We trust the same will be true for LC’s CS Lewis Honors Scholars program participants.”