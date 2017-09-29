Langley once again assumes a DOM role

By Message Staff

Bert Langley just thought he had served his final day as a director of missions when he retired from Evangelism Baptist Association in April of 2016.

However, God had other plans and called Langley to the Acadia Baptist Association. Langley assumed the role of DOM after messengers to the association annual meeting voted him in Sept. 24.

“I have always advocated to young preachers the job seeks the man; the man doesn’t seek the job,” Langley said. “My dream was when I got to the end of 22 years at Evangeline and Gulf Coast Association, I would find a small church and pastor a group of people and help them if I could. I guess God’s dream is different from mine because I am DOM of 37 churches now.”

Langley replaces Alan Knuckles, who previously filled the role until his retirement May 31. He plans to remain in the role on a permanent basis, not in an interim capacity. His vision for the association is unity among the churches.

“The primary role of a DOM is to help pastors succeed at their churches and carry out whatever unified effort they can do to reach the area for Christ,” Langley said. “No one church, no matter how strong, can reach the entire area by itself. It’s going to take them all working together.”

A native of Kinder, Langley holds degrees from the University at Lafayette and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Deedy, have three grown children.