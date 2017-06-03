Kathy Griffin represents the left’s visceral hatred of President Trump & ‘deplorables’

D-List comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloody replica of President Trump’s severed head.

It was gruesome, gory and despicable.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” President Trump wrote in a Twitter message. “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Controversial photographer Tyler Shields said he and Miss Griffin were hoping to create a bold message.

“That’s what art is meant to do,” he told Fox News. “Some people look at it and they love it. Some people look at it and they hate it… I understand there are going to be people that hate this. It’s a very touchy subject…but this is not real. We didn’t kill anybody nor do I feel anybody should be killed.”

Cable Newsers seemed to shrug it off. MSNBC’s Morning Joe said it was not a story worth covering.

I wonder if they would’ve said the same if Miss Griffin had been holding President Obama’s severed head?

It’s cliché, I know. But it needed to be said. The hypocrisy of the Left needs to be exposed – it must be exposed.

Miss Griffin is no stranger to the cable news landscape. Since 2007 she has co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. The show is known for its vulgar content and sexually-charged innuendo.

Mr. Cooper denounced the faux-beheading – calling it “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

At this point CNN has been non-committal on her future with the network.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” the network said in a statement published by Fox News. “We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point.”

Miss Griffin has since apologized for the act of artistic savagery – but I sincerely question her sincerity.

I will give her credit, though. That one photograph encapsulates the unbridled fury and visceral hatred of the progressive Left towards those on the Right.

It’s just more evidence of the political and cultural jihad they are waging not just on President Trump – but on all of us gun-toting, Bible-clinging Deplorables.

As they say — a picture is worth a thousand words.