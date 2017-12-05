Click to Login or Sign Up

Baptist Message

"Helping Louisiana Baptists Impact the World For Christ"

Mike Johnson

Johnson praises Supreme Court decision on Trump Executive Order on immigration

By Ainsley Holyfield, Office of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Benton) released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to permit full enforcement of President Trump’s executive order on immigration:

“Carefully vetting any person entering our country from areas known to be terrorist strongholds is not a controversy, it is common-sense,” said Johnson, a member of First Baptist Church, Bossier City. “Defending the homeland is a critical responsibility of any sovereign nation. This order helps protect Americans from would-be bad actors intent on bringing harm to the United States. I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to allow full enforcement of the president’s immigration order and improved vetting of prospective entrants from dangerous areas.”

Comments