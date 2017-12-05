Johnson praises Supreme Court decision on Trump Executive Order on immigration

By Ainsley Holyfield, Office of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Benton) released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to permit full enforcement of President Trump’s executive order on immigration:

“Carefully vetting any person entering our country from areas known to be terrorist strongholds is not a controversy, it is common-sense,” said Johnson, a member of First Baptist Church, Bossier City. “Defending the homeland is a critical responsibility of any sovereign nation. This order helps protect Americans from would-be bad actors intent on bringing harm to the United States. I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to allow full enforcement of the president’s immigration order and improved vetting of prospective entrants from dangerous areas.”