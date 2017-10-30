Johnson co-sponsors bill to keep taxpayer dollars out of abortion facilities

By Ainsley Holyfield, Office of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Benton) has signed on as an original co-sponsor to H.R. 4131, the No Abortion Bonds Act, which amends the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to impose federal taxes on bonds used to provide facilities owned by abortion providers.

If passed, the bill will close loopholes in the tax code that allow abortion providers to finance facilities with municipal, county and state bonds while being exempt from federal taxes.

“The federal government should not be subsidizing abortions. Period,” said Johnson, a member of First Baptist Church in Bossier City. “This legislation will help keep taxpayer dollars out of abortion facilities and protect the rights of all Americans who have deeply held religious and moral objections to funding this abhorrent industry. I am proud to champion this legislation, and the sanctity of all human life, while in Congress.”