Jenkins appeals to Louisiana Baptists to join Brazil mission trip

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

MINAS GERAIS, Brazil – Wayne Jenkins is making an urgent plea for Louisiana Baptists to join him in the annual summer mission trip to Brazil.

Those participating have a chance to experience a life-changing opportunity and the ability to impact an area where just 2 to 3 percent of its residents profess to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Last year, 98 participants led 3,202 people to the Lord.

“We have been working here with our SBC missionaries and Brazilian Baptists for 33 years,” said Jenkins, Louisiana Baptists evangelism and church growth director. “The areas they have assigned us are unreached and in need of both spiritual and physical ministry. Much of the work is done with two-thirds of the people living in extreme poverty.

“This is a trip that can change your life,” he continued. “One of the volunteers who has gone several years sums up what many have said, ‘No other trips have had a larger impact on my life in ministry or a larger impact through my life in eternity than Beyond the Walls ministry’s trips to Brazil.’”

The team will leave for Brazil on one of two departure dates – July 6 or 7 – and return either July 17 or July 19, if volunteers elect to stay two more days.

Most of the team’s work will take place in Belo Horizonte, a metro area of 4 million people in the state of Minas Gerias. The land mass size of Texas, Minas Gerais is the second-most populated state in Brazil.

While there, the team will participate in street evangelism, sports clinics, church revivals, Vacation Bible Schools, construction on churches, medical/dental clinics and drama. Additionally, a special sports team to conduct American football clinics will be needed, as well as physicians and pastors in particular.

The cost of the trip is $1,950 and includes housing, meals, airfare, daily transportation, airport transfers, insurance, tips and team t-shirts.

There is also two-day extension to Iguazu Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, at an additional cost.

Additionally, visas should be applied for immediately by visiting anvisas@sbcglobal.net.

Once there, select tourist as the purpose of the trip and choose San Francisco Flats in Belo as the hotel. Those needing assistance should call 713.459.1670. The fee for a visa is $215.

“Due to the airline contract with American Airlines, it is vitally important that we hear from you as soon as possible,” Jenkins said. “We do not want to lose seats on the international portion and the domestic space needs to be confirmed. Airfare includes the domestic portion as well as the international portion.”

For more information on serving in Brazil, call 318.446.3242. Those committed to going should e-mail Dianne.york@louisianabaptists.org to obtain a registration form, as well as send in a $300 non-refundable deposit by March 31.