Isolated by Harvey, but never alone

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

MOSS BLUFF – A Louisiana Baptist pastor is thanking Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams for helping to restore his house after two feet of water damaged his Moss Bluff home as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

“I’ve never been the recipient of something like this in my life, ever,” Rick Edwards, pastor of Magnolia Baptist Church in Vinton, told the Baptist Message. “I don’t have words to describe the gratitude I feel right now. I am proud to be a Southern Baptist and humbled that these men from different churches gave up their time and resources to show love just like Jesus would have done if He had done it Himself.

“They became His hands and feet to me and my wife, Mary,” he said. “They brightened our days while they were here.”

RISING WATERS, CONCERNS

The nearby Sabine River began rising Aug. 28, eventually overflowing its banks to surround and penetrate houses and businesses. Edwards watched helplessly from the second floor as water began to enter his home.

He said just as the burdened grew heavy on his heart, God reminded him of the words in Psalm 46:10 to “Be still and know I am God.” These were his comfort during the eight days he was unable to leave his home.

Not knowing where to turn next after the floodwaters receded Sept. 5, Edwards sent a text message about his situation to long-time friend Jim Baker, the father of Carey Baptist Association Director of Missions Bruce Baker.

That afternoon, Edwards received word a disaster relief team was arriving the next day to gut out his home.

MEETING SPIRITUAL NEEDS FIRST

Before starting the job inside the home, the team from First Baptist Church in Franklinton tended to Edwards spiritually.

“Two chaplains who arrived an hour before the rest of the team asked if I needed a place to stay or food and then prayed with me,” Edwards said. “Then, the mud out team came.

“You would think the first thing on their mind would be the house,” he offered. “But they were more concerned with ‘Ricky Edwards’ than they were about the house. It was a time of reaching out with concern to make sure I was okay. That was a moment I never will forget.”

Paul Watts, pastor of First Baptist Franklinton, said his team was more than willing to help Edwards and his wife, Mary. The couple has a nephew and nieces who are members of Watts’ church.

“It was a blessing to help them in the midst of their need, but it was also blessing to see God remind us He is in control,” Watts said. “He is mindful of his children and He knows just how to encourage them and remind them He is with them.”

As he considers his next steps, Edwards, who does not have flood insurance, said he is not concerned because he knows he is not alone.

“It’s just a matter of putting it back together,” said Edwards. “I’m depending on God’s resources. I’m not looking to the government but God. I’m in a situation where He alone has to do this. I can’t and He knows it. Maybe He just backed me into a corner to show me just what kind of God He is. I’m going to wait on Him and trust Him.”

To help Edwards with his recovery needs, call 337.764.9209.