HORN: My prayers for VBS

By Steve Horn

Manuel Noriega, former dictator of Panama who became a Christian in prison, once said as he pointed to the Bible, “There’s the book that tells me what His will is for my life. It has changed me.”

Dr. Rick Byargeon, Old Testament scholar, teacher, preacher, and my friend, asked his wife for his Bible hours before he died, held it up, and said, “I gave my life to the study of this book.”

The Apostle Paul in writing to Timothy said, “When you come . . . bring the scrolls, especially the parchments.” (2 Timothy 4:13)

Our church, as well as countless others, is having Vacation Bible School this week. I am praying for lives to be changed, children to fall in love with Jesus, and begin a life-long study of the Bible.

Last Sunday, in preparation for our week of Bible School, I preached from Joshua 1. I love this text. In verses 7-8, we read these instructions and a promise about the Word of God.

Above all, be strong and very courageous to carefully observe the whole instruction My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn from it to the right or the left, so that you will have success wherever you go. 8 This book of instruction must not depart from your mouth; you are to recite it day and night so that you may carefully observe everything written in it. For then you will prosper and succeed in whatever you do.

Notice four principles here.

We must talk about the Word continually. We must think about the Word contemplatively. We must take the Word seriously. We must trust the Word completely.

We didn’t have all of these fancy, smancy songs when I was a kid in Bible School, but we did have this one.

The B-I-B-L-E, yes that’s the book for me.

I stand alone on the Word of God.

The B-I-B-L-E.

Steve Horn is pastor of First Baptist Church in Lafayette and a past Louisiana Baptist Convention president. This editorial originally appeared in Horn’s blog.