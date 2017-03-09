Horn: God, Keeper of Promises

The story of Noah ends in Genesis 9 with a promise. This is the end of Noah’s story, but not our story. God keeps his promises.

You say well that’s just one story. No, it’s the ongoing story. To Abraham, “I’ll make you the father of many nations.

To Moses, “I AM will be with you.” To Mary and Joseph, To Zacharias and Elizabeth… Then perhaps best of all Jesus prophesying His own death. But better than that, His prophesy of resurrection in three days. See, it’s a pattern. And He has promised His return.

What has he promised to you personally?

His Presence His Power To answer our prayer Salvation Heaven Return The list is infinite.

And He will keep them all.

This year on Wednesday nights, I am leading a Bible Study on the book of Genesis. You can join us at 6:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Lafayette. We have a dinner ($6) beginning at 4:45 p.m. This week (March 8) we will take a look at Genesis 10-11. Come walk with us this year through this book of beginnings.

(This post is based on the message from Genesis Chapter 9, which you can listen to at fbclaf.org/genesis)