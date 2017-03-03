High-energy M-JAM challenges kids to give their ‘best for Jesus’

By Staff, Baptist Message

Will you say YES to Jesus?

Several hundred GAs RAs, Children in Action, and other children’s ministry groups will be asked that question when they come together at the annual Mission Jamboree later this month.

At the event they will learn how to say yes to doing their best for Jesus.

Known as M-JAM, the event will take place March 18 at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans.

A second M-JAM is scheduled for May 6 at Tall Timbers Conference Center in Woodworth, allowing for youngsters in first through sixth grade and their leaders to attend M-JAM at the church closest to where they live.

The theme for M-Jam is “My Best Yes!,” based on 1 Corinthians 9:22-23.

“M-JAM is always a high energy day that points children to Christ and lets each of them know that God has a special plan and purpose for them,” said Jess Archer, children/youth mission education strategist for Louisiana Baptists. “The children will enjoy singing, dancing and worshipping God with others. Students will also meet IMB missionaries who use their gifts to serve God in different parts of the world.”

Jeff Slaughter will return a second year in a row to lead worship at M-JAM, on March 18. For the past 30 years, Slaughter has led worship for kids and has written songs for LifeWay Christian Resources Vacation Bible School curriculum, including the hit “We Believe” from 2005′s Ramblin’ Road Trip VBS curriculum. The song also became a top-selling choral anthem for adult choirs that same year.

M-JAM on May 6 will feature a different lineup. American Ninja Warrior contestant Jared Greer will use a portable obstacle course to present the Gospel and Christian music recording artists Kristen and Kellie Fuselier of Pineville will lead worship.

Breakout sessions will center around the conference theme.

The conference will start at 10 am, though check-in is from 9-9:45 a.m., and ends at 3 pm.

The cost to attend M-Jam is $25 and includes a snack and lunch. T-shirts are $10.

To register, visit http://louisianabaptists.org/mjam or call the Women’s Missions and Ministry team at 1.800.622.6549 or 318.448.3402 or email WMM@LouisianaBaptists.org.