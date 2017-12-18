He’s everything, A to Z

By Matt Tullos
The incarnation is God’s message that God the Father holds nothing back in order to make room for us. So common and yet so extravagant! Heaven and earth embraced that night and this is what we celebrate.
It’s also is a grand proclamation that if you enter the story, you’ve got everything you need in the person of Christ. All else becomes trivial in the light of His appearance because He’s EVERYTHING from A to Z.
“I AM the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End.”
AUTHOR of my everything, my story A to Z
BRIGHT AND MORNING STAR above, my blinded eyes can see
COMFORTOR of weary souls, COMPANION of the lost
DELIVERER, DEFENDER despite the cruel cost
EXALTED ONE who stooped to save, found in a humble place
FAITHFUL ONE of Glory who came to me in grace
GUARDIAN of my destiny, GOD in flesh and bone
HEALER of my solitude, I never walk alone.
INTERCESSOR standing tall, speaking for me, still.
JEHOVAH God creator, with hands of grace and skill
KING of all the universe, immortal God of love
LORD in every circumstance, watching from above
MAN OF SORROWS, MIGHTY ONE who came to seek and save
NAZARENE of providence whose life He freely gave
ONE AND ONLY Sacrifice, The lamb upon a cross
PIERCED for my transgression, my gain found in His loss
QUIET ONE, a still small voice, whispering His plan
RABBI in my ignorance, Redeemer,
SON OF MAN
TREE OF LIFE, evergreen, The fruit of holiness
UNFAILING LOVE, UNENDING JOY, and UNBRIDLED BLISS
VICTOR of my battles. He fought to set me free.
WARRIOR like none other, battling for me.
X-RAY of the human heart, restorer from the fall
YESHUA, redeemer
ZENITH of it all…
Don’t you need Him? Reach out to Him this day and you’ll see that He’ll give you everything your wounded soul craves.
Because He’s everything…
Matt Tullos is associate director of communications and stewardship for Louisiana Baptists. This editorial first appeared on Tullos’ blog, matttullos.com.