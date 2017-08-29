Harvey headed for Lake Charles, Alexandria; donations for Harvey relief: louisianabaptists.org

By Message Staff

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump unprecedented rainfall in Texas and was preparing to make landfall in the Bayou state Wednesday, Louisiana Baptists were stepping up to respond.

“We continue to monitor conditions in Houston, SE Texas and across Louisiana as Harvey prepares to make his third landfall. Gibbie McMillan, our Disaster Relief Director, has been in contact with sister state conventions, as well as local leaders, in preparation for deployment once approved by local authorities,” Louisiana Baptists Executive Director David Hankins said in an e-mail to the Baptist Message. “We’re encouraging people to visit our website for lists of needed supplies, training opportunities and donations. I know Louisiana Baptists are praying and are ready to join the relief efforts in what will likely be a long-term operation.”

Family of Grace in Alexandria was among the churches collecting items for those affected by the storm. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4200 S. MacArthur Drive, the church is collecting items such as mud-out supplies, flashlights, first aid kits, dusk masks, Germ-X, basic toiletries and laundry detergent. A complete list can be found here.

The church also is considering mobilizing a team.

“You like me and many in our family may be watching the news and all that’s happening with the storm and say how can I make a difference being just one person,” Webb said on a video posted to the church’s Facebook page. “We’ve been talking about how your city and your area needs you through serving the grace of God to many who are hurting.”

For its part, Christ’s Community Church in Denham Springs is collecting donations that will be loaded onto a truck for delivery into Houston. Pastor Willis Easley said the greatest needs are new packs of underwear and socks, though blankets, towels, pillows, plastic bins, gloves and large contractor trash bags are needed as well. Donations can be dropped until later in the week at 26574 Juban Road in Denham Springs.

The church escaped damage to its building when the area flooded a year ago, but 120 of its families saw water inside their homes. Remembering the kindness others showed is what has caused the church to open its doors for donations and for seven of its own members left Monday, Aug. 28, for the Houston suburb of Tidwell. Traveling in three vehicles with boats attached, the men plan to join thousands of other Louisianans and Texans as they help rescue people trapped on rooftops and inside homes.

“Two of the guys of them flooded in August floods and in spite of that, they went to help others,” Easley said. “When this came up, they just couldn’t sit back and do nothing. They realized that hopeless feeling.”

Old Zion Hill Baptist Church in Independence is accepting supplies that will be delivered to a relief center at South Drive Baptist Church in Channelview, a suburb of Houston. Pastor Gary Dennis said the church has a team leaving to Friday, Sept. 1, to establish a relief center there and another leaving Monday, Sept. 4. The church is located at 25890 Highway 442 in Independence.

First Baptist Church in Ponchatoula is collecting items that will be loaded onto a semi-truck that will be distributed to residents in the Houston area by the organization Operation Barbecue Relief. Additionally, the church has sent funds to a sister Baptist Church, CityView in Pearland, which has been distributing supplies since Sunday, Aug. 27.

EFFECTS BEFORE HARVEY LANDFALL

Already, the effects of Harvey were being felt in Louisiana before landfall.

A tropical storm warning was in effect Tuesday for Jefferson County, Texas, and Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes. Wind gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range were expected in those areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Record river flooding was forecast on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks. Major flooding was also forecast for Village Creek near Kountze, the Neches River near Salt Water Barrier and Beaumont, Bundick Creek near Bundick Lake, Calcasieu River near Old Town Bay, Bayou Nezpique near Basile and the Mermentau River near Mermentau.

Numerous roads were closed throughout the state and some homes were taking on water.

Seven homes in St. Charles Parish were flooded after Harvey overwhelmed the drainage system, according to WWL-AM in New Orleans.

In Lake Charles, floodwaters reached one subdivision, prompting a rescue of almost 500 people between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported.

TRUMP VISIT TO TEXAS

President Donald Trump met with officials during a visit the Texas coast on Tuesday, a day after he issued a federal emergency declaration for the state. Trump’s declaration initially covers the parishes of Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermillion. The action comes after Trump made a similar declaration Aug. 23 for the Texas counties of Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio and Refugio.

A news release from the White House said the action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. It also authorizes the federal government to cover 75 percent of costs for emergency protective measures.

Gov. John Bel Edwards requested the declaration in a letter to the White House Sunday.

On Tuesday, Edwards activated approximately 210 Louisiana National Guard soldiers and airmen in response to Harvey, with an additional 230 full-time Guardsmen supporting efforts. They have eight helicopters ready for search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions.

The Louisiana National Guard began preparations last week, prepositioning Guardsmen, high water vehicles and boats in the parishes of Calcasieu, Vermillion, Orleans, and Lafayette. Recently, additional teams and equipment were stages in upper parishes, including Red River, Natchitoches, Caddo, and Rapides.

“Being ready and in place is as important as any training that we do, and our engagements at Parish level are absolutely critical,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard. “In anticipation of the storm’s track, we continue prepositioning equipment and vehicles in potentially affected areas as well as responding to the immediate needs of today.”

MOVING STORM

Harvey was responsible for at least 14 deaths and thousands of rescues. Aiding in the rescues were members of the Cajun Navy, a Louisiana-based group that was born out of its response during Hurricane Katrina. However, one of its boats broke down and was attacked by looters. No injuries occurred in the incident.

Federal officials said up to 30,000 people may visit shelters. This includes Houston, which was housing around 8,000 in the city Monday, said the city’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. More are in Dallas’ mega shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Countless businesses and schools remained closed Monday in affected areas, including the Houston Independent School District. It has called off classes for its 215,000 students for the remainder of the week.

Harvey also forced three major sporting events scheduled for play in Houston to change venues. The Houston Texans were forced to move its preseason game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Houston Astros have announced they are moving their series scheduled for this week against the Texas Rangers to Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. LSU’s opener against BYU at Reliant Stadium Saturday night has been moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Harvey is expected to make a second landfall Wednesday, moving into Lake Charles before heading to Alexandria before making its way near Monroe Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest projections released early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said additional rainfall of accumulations of between 7 and 13 inches is possible through Friday over parts of the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana. South-central Louisiana could see 5 to 15 inches and Southeast Louisiana may get 5 to 10 inches, the Weather Service indicated.

The National Weather Service sent a Tweet Tuesday morning announcing the record for total rainfall from a tropical system was broken when Mary’s Creek at Winding Road in Houston recorded 49.20 inches of rain. The previous record was 48 inches.

Anyone wishing to donate to Disaster Relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey go to the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief website.