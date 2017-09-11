Hands-on training is a win-win for NSU BCM DR team

By Message Staff

ANACOCO – A group of Northwestern State Baptist Collegiate Ministry students kicked off their weekend by participating in a hands-on mud-out training session at a Vernon Parish home flooded by remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

The team of 10 gutted out the inside of the house, as well as clearing debris from the yard. By the end of the afternoon, the students not only received disaster relief training necessary for future responses but also were able to help two disabled Army veterans to returning to their home in Anacoco, NSU BCM Director Bill Collins told the Baptist Message.

“My guys saw the gratitude of the homeowner and realized how much it really meant for them to do this type of work,” Collins said. “Plus, I now have 10 more who are trained for the next response. From the homeowners to my students, everybody won on this particular trip.”

Even before reaching the site, the students were given the opportunity to minister.

Kobe Ardoin said the trip was a great learning experience.

“We got a chance to pray with the homeowners before starting our work process,” he said. “Being able to serve others through the grace of God is always a good thing for me and is something I wouldn’t hesitate to do again. It was also nice to hear how much we were appreciated.”

Likewise, Andrew Forque said the trip was a reflection of the BCM’s hearbeat – service above self.

“It’s hard with a full college schedule to do a lot of relief but when we can, we love to help out,” he said. “Just looking at the process of mud out, you have to go in and get all of the wet, muddy, and even moldy floor, dry wall, and insulation out of the house and so it can be made new. Remarkably, that is the same thing Christ does to us.”