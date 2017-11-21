Gun laws & churches

ALEXANDRIA (LBM)—Louisiana is an open carry state, meaning any gun must be in plain sight unless the bearer has a concealed carry permit.

But in both instances, open and concealed carry, there are restrictions: Guns are prohibited on school campuses, federal facilities, and places that serve alcoholic beverages, for instance (not a complete list).

Moreover, private property owners, including churches, can restrict people from open carrying on their respective properties, too.

Importantly, according to Louisiana Revised Statute 40:1379.3, it is illegal to conceal carry in a church, unless:

— the pastor approves weapons on campus;

— the congregation is informed that weapons are present;

— the person with the weapon has a normal concealed carry permit, and,

— that person completes eight hours of additional “tactical” training, annually.