Gulf Coast Baptist Association Crusade preparing for harvest of souls

By Message Staff

MORGAN CITY – The 15 churches of Gulf Coast Baptist Association are devoting the month of August to a series of prayer meetings in preparation for a harvest of souls during its crusade featuring evangelist Bill Britt.

Scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27-30 at the Bayou Vista Community Center in Morgan City, the Gulf Coast Crusade will include powerful messages by Britt and special music by Dwight Fitch, worship leader at Celebration Church in New Orleans.

Throughout this month, the churches have participated in a pre-crusade rally at Little Pass Baptist Church in Charenton. Also scheduled is a prayer meeting at Unity One Baptist Church in Centerville at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and a prayer walk at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 on the grounds of Bayou Vista Community Center. Individual churches also plan on holding prayer meetings in their members’ homes.

Director of Missions Steven Kelly said since eight of his 15 churches have an average weekly worship attendance of under 50 people, the combined effort allows them the opportunity to participate in a revival featuring Britt, who is well known in Baptist circles for seeing many people saved during his revivals.

For such harvest to take place during the Gulf Coast Crusade, Kelly emphasized the importance role prayer will play.

“If God doesn’t show up, the meeting is just a meeting,” said Kelly, also pastor of Bayou Vista Baptist Church in Morgan City. “We need revival in our churches, which is the primary goal for me. The economy has turned down and we have a lot of discouragement in the area. That’s affected our churches.

“They need a boost,” he continued. “Many of our churches haven’t had a revival meeting in years. This will allow the smaller churches be revived like they used to.

“And second, we want to see people saved,” he said. “The formula is when people get revived, people get saved.”