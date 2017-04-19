GRAHAM: Let Jesus break the sinful patterns and habits in your life!

By Jack Graham

… he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ. —Philippians 1:6

There are many churches these days that avoid talking about sin. It’s not a “feel good” topic. But sin is a critical topic if we want to be effective servants of Christ and to grow spiritually.

So let me address one of the big questions before we go any further. People frequently ask me, “Can sin cause me to lose my salvation?” And I’ll tell you what I’ve told them, “Absolutely not!” You cannot sin your salvation away.

You see, when you asked Jesus to forgive your sin and made him Lord of your life, he began a “good work” in you. And he promised to complete that work within you!

But beyond salvation, God is also at work to help you deal with the issue of sin in your life on a daily basis. You and I desperately need this because sin will remain a reality in our lives this side of heaven. But we can overcome.

We see this clearly in some of God’s choicest saints. Men like Simon Peter and Paul admitted to the sin in their lives. But listen, sin was not a pattern in their lives! And that’s the difference that Christ made in their lives!

Will you let Jesus do the same for you? He wants to! Let Jesus break the sinful patterns and habits in your life!

